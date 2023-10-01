Hero MotoCorp is all set to increase price of its motorcycles and scooters

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Oct 01, 2023

The two-wheeler giant's entire product range will see a price hike

Hero MotoCorp's motorcycles and scooters will see a price hike by 1%

The increased pricing will be effective from October 3, 2023

The price hike will vary by specific models

This comes as second price hike of the company in last three months

In July 2023, Hero MotoCorp hiked price of select motorcycles and scooters by 1.5%

The latest price hike comes right ahead of the festive season, which could impact sales

This price hike comes as a result of rising production costs, inflation etc

Hero MotoCorp has not revealed revised pricing of its motorcycles and scooters
