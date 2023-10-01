The two-wheeler giant's entire product range will see a price hike
Hero MotoCorp's motorcycles and scooters will see a price hike by 1%
The increased pricing will be effective from October 3, 2023
The price hike will vary by specific models
This comes as second price hike of the company in last three months
In July 2023, Hero MotoCorp hiked price of select motorcycles and scooters by 1.5%
The latest price hike comes right ahead of the festive season, which could impact sales
This price hike comes as a result of rising production costs, inflation etc
Hero MotoCorp has not revealed revised pricing of its motorcycles and scooters