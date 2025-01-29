⁠New-Gen KTM 390 Adventure India launch tomorrow: Price expectation

HT Auto
2025 KTM 390 Adventure
The new KTM 390 Adventure is likely to arrive in two variants - X and S. The X will be more touring-focused with a lower price tag, while the S will be more off-road ready
2025 KTM 390 Adventure
The new KTM 390 Adventure is likely to arrive in two variants - X and S. The X will be more touring-focused with a lower price tag, while the S will be more off-road ready

The new-generation KTM 390 Adventure is all set to be launched in India tomorrow, January 30, 2025. The 2025 KTM 390 Adventure made its global debut at EICMA 2024 last November, followed by its India showcase at India Bike Week in December 2025. KTM will be bringing the 390 Adventure in two variants - X and S - both of which are expected to go on sale in the market tomorrow.

New KTM 390 Adventure: What's New?

The 2025 KTM 390 Adventure arrives with a complete overhaul and is now more off-road and touring-focused than before. The design is completely new with vertically stacked LED headlamps, new signature LED DRLs, and a high-mounted front fender. The new 390 ADV is taller than before and more sizable too, and will be able to accommodate taller riders with ease.

Also Read : KTM 390 Adventure S and 390 Enduro R bookings begin in India

2025 KTM 390 Adventure
The new KTM 390 Adventure gets a new chassis while power will come from the 399 cc motor shared with the 390 Duke but the gear ratios and sprockets could be revised for better low-end power delivery
2025 KTM 390 Adventure
The new KTM 390 Adventure gets a new chassis while power will come from the 399 cc motor shared with the 390 Duke but the gear ratios and sprockets could be revised for better low-end power delivery

Power will come from the new 399 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled motor borrowed from the third-generation KTM 390 Duke. KTM has not revealed the specifications yet but the motor is expected to make an identical 45 bhp and 39 Nm of peak torque. The gear ratios and sprocket sizes could be revised on the new 390 Adventure for better low-end power delivery. The motor will come paired with a 6-speed gearbox with a slip-and-assist clutch with a bi-directional quickshifter.

The 2025 KTM 390 Adventure will be available in two variants. The lower-spec X variant will ride on alloy wheels with a 19-inch front and 17-inch rear wheel setup. The 390 Adventure X will be more touring-oriented and will also carry a lower price tag. Meanwhile, the new 390 Adventure S is more off-road-ready with 21-inch front and 17-inch rear wire-spoked wheels with tubeless tyres. It is also expected to carry more electronic aids in comparison to the X.

On the feature front, the new KTM 390 Adventure S will pack a new 5-inch TFT display with Bluetooth connectivity from the new-gen 390 Duke. The model will also get traction control modes, ABS modes, multiple riding modes, cornering ABS, cruise control, and more.

Also Watch: 2025 KTM 390 Adventure S | First Look | Engine and features explained | Price launch date revealed

2025 KTM 390 Adventure: Price you can expect?

The outgoing KTM 390 Adventure is priced at 2.84 lakh for the X variant with alloy wheels, while the top variant equipped with spoke wheels is priced between 3.41 lakh and 3.64 lakh. Expect the new offering to command a marginal premium with the range starting at 3 lakh for the X and going up to 3.80 lakh for the full-spec S version. All prices are ex-showroom.

At this price point, the 2025 KTM 390 Adventure will take on the Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 as well as the Honda NX500. Bookings are already open for the new 390 Adventure range, while deliveries should begin from February onwards. More details on the new offering will be available at the launch. Keep watching this space for all the details.

First Published Date: 29 Jan 2025, 17:16 PM IST
TAGS: KTM 390 Adventure KTM 390 Adventure KTM India

