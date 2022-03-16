Nahak Motors initiates pre-bookings for P-14 high-speed electric bike

Copyright © HT Media Limited
Nahak Motors has announced that it has commenced pre-booking of its upcoming Nahak P-14 high speed electric bike. The company adds that the pre-bookings window will remain open for a limited period from March 15th to March 30th. And the company is planning to start deliveries of the bike later this year in May.
The Nahak P-14 has been priced at ₹2.49 lakh (ex-showroom) and it can be booked at the company's official website at a token amount of ₹11,000. The company is also offering 10% discount on MRP during pre booking period.
Speaking about the commencement of the pre-booking, Pravat Nahak, Chairman, Nahak Group said, “It is our responsibility to offer superior quality electric mobility options. Smarter electric mobility has been ignored for far too long for one reason - the missing speed. We are changing that for a brighter and faster future. We are introducing high speed in electric bike segment with Nahak P-14."
“We have started pre booking of Nahak P-14, India’s first high speed electric bike through our website. Anyone can pre book this stunning electric bike by registering and paying just ₹11,000 as the booking amount. We had launched India's first high speed electric bike, Nahak P-14 during Auto Expo 2020 and despite various limitations due to COVID-19, we have made it a reality," Nahak added.
The bike was revealed at the Auto Expo 2020. It is claimed to be India's first high speed electric bike sporting a top speed of 135 kmph. The bike comes equipped with Lithium Ion battery 72v 60Ah that can also be charged at home and consumes about 3 hours to attain full charge. The bike is also available with fast charging option which juices up the battery in just 30 minutes.