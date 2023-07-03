Most affordable Harley-Davidson X440 India launch today: Price expectation

One of the most anticipated motorcycle launches of the year, the Harley-Davidson X440 will finally go on sale today , July 3, 2023, in India. The most affordable Harley has been co-developed with Hero MotoCorp and is the iconic American bike maker’s second attempt at breaking Royal Enfield’s stronghold in the middleweight segment. Unlike the larger displacement Street 500 and Street 750, the upcoming made-in-India Harley promises to be more cost-efficient in a more modern package.

Harley-Davidson India has already shared images of the X440 and the bike borrows several cues from the larger displacement yesteryear motorcycles of the brand. The round headlamp, single-pod instrument cluster, teardrop-shaped fuel tank, round indicators, and side-slung exhaust all add a retro touch to the motorcycle. However, you do get machined alloy wheels, an LCD panel for the console and LED lighting that makes the model look modern.

The upcoming Harley-Davidson X440 is expected to be priced around ₹ 2.5 lakh (ex-showroom)

Power on the Harley-Davidson X440 will come from the newly-developed 440 cc single-cylinder, oil and air-cooled engine that will have a redline up to 8,000 rpm. Power figures are yet to be revealed and we expect the motor to churn out around 30 bhp and 35 Nm of peak torque. With a larger displacement engine over the Royal Enfield 350 cc range, the Harley X440 will certainly have an advantage. It will also come with USD front forks, twin shocks at the rear, disc brakes at either end with dual-channel ABS.

Prices remain under wraps and Harley will officially announce the same later in the day. Expect the X440 to be priced from ₹2.5 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards, and it could have more trims and variants, along with a host of accessories to make it more appealing to buyers. Sales should begin in a few days via Harley-Davidson showrooms, which are now managed by Hero MotoCorp. The bike is also likely to be exported to multiple markets starting this year. Apart from the Royal Enfield rivals, the upcoming X440 will take on the Triumph Speed 400, Honda H’ness 350, Benelli Imperiale 400 and the like.

