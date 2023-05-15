Matter Aera to be offered with benefit of 5,000 for first 9,999 pre-bookings

Ahmedabad-based start-up Matter on Monday announced a special offer for the first 9,999 pre-bookings of its Aera electric motorcycle. The early-bird customers will be able to pre-book the bike at a token amount of ₹1,999 and get a benefit of ₹5,000 on the purchase. From 10,000 to 29,999 pre-bookings, customers will be able to book at a token amount of 2,999 and get a benefit of ₹2,500 on the purchase.

From 30,000 onwards, customers will be able to pre-book at a token amount of ₹3,999 while there will be no additional benefit available. However, the pre-booking amount for all customers will be fully refundable in case of cancellation. Bookings will open from May 17 in 25 cities and districts across the country including Hyderabad, Chennai, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Delhi NCR and Kolkata, among others.

The electric motorcycle will be available for booking from the EV maker's official website, alongside online platforms such as flipkart.com and otocapital.in. Pre-bookings for the e-bike will be based on a first-come, first-served basis.

Pre-bookings will be followed by test drives offered at Matter Experience Centres before the final delivery.

