Looking for the best bike under 2 lakh? Here are a few options to consider

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 27 Nov 2024, 19:49 PM
  • India has plenty of options in the two-wheeler category under a budget of 2 lakh including Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z, Royal Enfield Hunter and more.
When it comes to bikes under ₹2 lakhs, there are plenty of options available in the Indian automotive space including the recently launched Bajaj Pulsar NS 400Z. (HT Auto/Aatman Singh)
When it comes to bikes under ₹2 lakhs, there are plenty of options available in the Indian automotive space including the recently launched Bajaj Pulsar NS 400Z.

If you're looking for a two-wheeler and have a budget of around 2 lakh then the Indian market has much to offer. With the wide spectrum of vehicles with different body styles, making the right choice often becomes confusing. This list below simplifies things for you by picking out the best bikes under 2 lakh: 

1 Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

The Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z is the only bike in this price range to offer a 400 cc engine displacement. It is a naked streetfighter-style motorbike allowing it to be a versatile option for riders. Whether it is the city traffic, a highway cruise or a mountain climb, this big boy can take on it all. It produces around 39 bhp of power and 35 Nm of maximum torque and can take on the requirements of different roads with ease. 

The Pulsar NS400Z also gets features like adjustable levers, traction control and ABS ride modes at a price that its competitors don't match. The price of this bike is 1.85 lakh (ex-showroom).

2 Royal Enfield Hunter 350

The Royal Enfield Hunter 350 is designed for the city, it gets a with its torquey 350 cc engine. The rake angle and low centre of gravity of the bike allow riders to manoeuvre through bustling streets with more ease. The engine makes 20 bhp and 27 Nm of torque. The gearbox on offer is a 5-speed one.

Features of the Hunter 350 include dual-channel ABS, a digital instrument cluster and 17-inch alloy wheels.

3 Suzuki Gixxer 250

The Suzuki Gixxer 250 starts at 1.81 lakh and goes all the way upto 1.98 lakh for the variant that features connected technology. This bike features a 250 cc engine which produces 26 bhp and 22 Nm of torque. The gearbox offered on this bike is a 6-speed. Itss features include LED lighting and a twin muffler.

4 Honda CB300F Flex Fuel

The highlight of the Honda CB300F flex fuel is its 293.52 cc engine which is compliant with up to E85 fuel. This engine is capable of putting out 24.5 bhp and 25.9 Nm of peak torque and comes with a 6-speed gearbox. It also features an assist slipper clutch.

The Honda CB300F Flex Fuel aims to bring the running costs down with the flexibility of using E85 fuel and is priced at 1.70 lakh (ex-showroom).

5 Jawa 42 FJ 350

The Jawa 42 FJ 350 is an updated version of the Jawa 42. It gets a more aggressive style than the 42 and comes with an upgraded 334 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled motor sourced from the Jawa 350. This engine makes 28.7 bhp and 29.6 Nm of peak torque and comes paired with a 6-speed gearbox.

Features include an LED headlamp, a semi-digital instrument console, dual-channel ABS, and an assist and slipper clutch. The pricing of this motorbike starts at 1.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.

First Published Date: 27 Nov 2024, 19:49 PM IST
