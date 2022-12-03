KTM RC Cup Racing Tournament Announced at India Bike Week 2022

HT Auto
Stepping into the world of motorsports at the grassroots level, KTM India has announced the new RC Cup at India Bike Week (IBW) 2022, a multi-city event that provides a platform to amateur racers. The new KTM RC Cup is part of the company’s KTM Pro-XP program that offers a range of experiential activities to customers including riding across trails, tarmac and track. KTM says about 25,000 customers have participated in different activities, which aim to improve their riding.

| Updated on: 03 Dec 2022, 11:54 AM
The KTM RC Cup will be held in eight cities with over 250 races and will have over 1,000 participants
Speaking at IBW 2022, Sumeet Narang, President (Probiking) - Bajaj Auto, said, “Racing is core to KTM’s DNA and with RC cup we would be launching the biggest amateur racing platform in India yet. We look forward to the best of racing talent competing here and get a chance to be trained by the best from KTM. The fan reaction at IBW has been very heartening and come January, we look forward to getting all KTM fans ready to race."

Winners of the KTM RC Cup get a chance to visit the brand's headquarters in Austria and watch a MotoGP race live
The KTM RC Cup will see the amateur racers learn from seasoned professionals about the skills of riding on a race track. The event will be held across eight cities with over 250 races planned. The RC Cup will be held between January and March 2023 in Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Delhi, Chennai, Coimbatore, Bangalore, Hyderabad and Kolkata. Over 1,000 racers will be participating in the regional qualifiers but only a select group will make it to the finals at the Madras Motor Race Track (MMRT) to win the title.

The top three winners also get a chance to visit KTM’s headquarters in Austria and learn racing from the brand’s experts. The win also includes interaction with top riders from KTM Racing Factory and a chance to watch a MotoGP race in person. The KTM RC Cup is being directed by former MotoGP racer Jeremy Mcwilliams, who secured two podium finishes in the 500 cc class and a win in the 250 cc class in the championship. The race will be supported by Emmanuel Jebaraj, a seven-time National INMRC Champion and a founder of Gusto Racing in India.

KTM has been a regular at India BIke Week and the brand has quite the exciting lineup at the annual motorcycling event. The brand has showcased MotoGP racer Brad Binder’s KTM RC 16, which has seven wins and 10 podiums to its name. There’s also Matthias Walkner’s KTM 450 Rally, which competed in Dakar. The brand has some of its premium range of display including the KTM 1290 Superduke R, 890 Adventure R, 890 Duke GP and its popular selling 390 Duke.

