2023 KTM 890 Adventure unveiled for Europe

KTM AG revealed the 2023 edition of the 890 Adventure middleweight motorcycle for the European markets. The 2023 KTM 890 Adventure arrives with multiple upgrades that are both mechanical and feature-related, and bring more capability to the adventure tourer. The styling remains largely unchanged with tweaks made to make the model better than before for functionality and better overall refinement.

The updated KTM 890 Adventure’s headlight and screen design have been tweaked. The front and side fairing have also been restyled and look better integrated in the overall design. Both changes also help provide better wind protection on the motorcycle. The LED headlamp unit has been carried over from the current model. There’s a new alloy guard as well that protects the engine and fuel tank. Two forged aluminium brackets have been added for additional stiffness up front, which can handle bigger GPS units.

The seat height has been lowered on the 2023 KTM 890 Adventure without compromising on the ground clearance

Furthermore, the 2023 890 Adventure gets a lower stock height at 825 mm. It can be further decreased to 800 mm with the lowering kit accessory without compromising on the ground clearance. KTM says the ground clearance continues to remain high thanks to the positioning of the rear shock absorbers. The company has not revealed any specific numbers though.

With respect to the suspension, KTM has also made improvements on this front with the 2023 890 Adventure now getting the 43 mm WP Apex front forks with rebound and compression adjustability, which is easily accessible from the fork caps. The rear gets a WP Apex monoshock unit that also comes with rebound and preload adjustability. Braking set-up remains unchanged and so do the tyres with 21-inch front and 18-inch rear spoked wheels wrapped in Pirelli Rally STR tyres.

The 2023 KTM 890 Adventure gets a revised front suspension that can be adjusted from the fork caps

Power on the 2023 KTM 890 comes from the same 889 cc LC8c parallel twin engine. It dishes out 103 bhp and 100 Nm and is mated to a 6-speed gearbox. The bike gets a new 5-inch TFT screen with bonded mineral glass that protects the unit against scratches and glare. It comes with Bluetooth connectivity and also provides access to a host of safety aids. Speaking of which, the 2023 890 Adventure is loaded on the electronics front and comes with traction control, cornering ABS, off-road ABS, multiple ride modes - Street, Offroad, Rain, and Rally. The off-road ABS mode is an option on the 2023 model and will switch on automatically only in the Offroad or Rally modes.

There’s also a Demo mode on the 2023 KTM 890 Adventure that allows users to familiarise themselves with the motorcycle for the first 1,500 km or so. The adventure tourer competes with the likes of the Triumph Tiger 900, Ducati Multistrada V2, Kawasaki Versys 1000, BMW F 850 GS, Yamaha Tenere 700 and more. KTM India has no immediate plans of bringing the 890 Adventure to India.

