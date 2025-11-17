Kawasaki Ninja and Versys models get benefits up to ₹55,000 till 30 November
- Kawasaki India announces a voucher-based benefits programme for select motorcycles, including discounts of up to ₹55,000 on the Ninja 1100SX and other models.
Kawasaki India has announced special benefit vouchers on a selection of its MY24 and MY25 motorcycles. The discount is available in the form of a cashback voucher, which is redeemable on their ex-showroom prices and is valid till 30 November 2025. As shared by the company, the offers apply to four models: the Ninja 500, Ninja 1100SX, Ninja 300 and the MY25 Versys-X 300.
Here’s a rundown of the bikes, the discounts, and what you get in terms of performance:
Kawasaki Ninja 500 November discount
Kawasaki’s Ninja 500, which receives benefits worth ₹20,000, is powered by a 451 cc liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine. The motor delivers 45 bhp at 9,000 rpm and 42.6 Nm at 6,000 rpm, paired with a six-speed gearbox and an assist & slipper clutch. The motorcycle features a trellis frame, telescopic front forks, disc brakes with dual-channel ABS and a digital display with Bluetooth connectivity.
Kawasaki Ninja 1100SX November discount
The Ninja 1100SX receives the highest benefit at ₹55,000. Kawasaki equips the motorcycle with a 1,099 cc inline-four, liquid-cooled engine. In global specification, the model produces 135 bhp and 113 Nm of torque, paired with a six-speed transmission and a bi-directional quickshifter. The motorcycle features traction control, cruise control, multiple ride modes and a TFT console with smartphone connectivity.
Kawasaki Ninja 300 November discount
The Ninja 300, eligible for benefits worth ₹5,000, is powered by a 296 cc liquid-cooled parallel-twin engine that produces 38.9 bhp and 26.1 Nm of torque. It continues to use a six-speed gearbox with assist & slipper clutch, telescopic front suspension, a Uni-Trak rear monoshock and dual-channel ABS.
Kawasaki Versys-X 300 November discount (MY25)
The MY25 Versys-X 300, which comes with benefits worth ₹25,000, uses Kawasaki’s 296 cc parallel-twin, liquid-cooled engine. The motor produces 38.8 bhp and around 26 Nm of torque. The ADV model is built on a high-tensile steel backbone frame and features long-travel suspension, a 19-inch front wheel and a 17-litre fuel tank, making it suitable for touring-oriented use.
Kawasaki’s voucher-based benefits reduce the effective buying cost while keeping the ex-showroom prices unchanged. With twin-cylinder offerings spanning sport and adventure categories, the latest benefits add value for customers considering premium performance motorcycles across different segments.
