HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Two Wheelers Kawasaki Ninja And Versys Models Get Benefits Up To 55,000 Till 30 November

Kawasaki Ninja and Versys models get benefits up to 55,000 till 30 November

By: Ryan Paul Massey
| Updated on: 17 Nov 2025, 20:12 pm
Follow us on:
Source Ribbon
Follow us on:
Source Ribbon

  • Kawasaki India announces a voucher-based benefits programme for select motorcycles, including discounts of up to 55,000 on the Ninja 1100SX and other models.

2025 Kawasaki Ninja 1100SX
The 2025 Kawasaki Ninja 1100SX gets discounts of up to ₹55,000.
2025 Kawasaki Ninja 1100SX
The 2025 Kawasaki Ninja 1100SX gets discounts of up to ₹55,000.
View Personalised Offers on
Kawasaki Ninja 300 arrow icon
Check Offers icon Check Offers

Kawasaki India has announced special benefit vouchers on a selection of its MY24 and MY25 motorcycles. The discount is available in the form of a cashback voucher, which is redeemable on their ex-showroom prices and is valid till 30 November 2025. As shared by the company, the offers apply to four models: the Ninja 500, Ninja 1100SX, Ninja 300 and the MY25 Versys-X 300.

Check Offers icon
Check Offers icon
Preferred Source Banner
Preferred Source Banner

Here’s a rundown of the bikes, the discounts, and what you get in terms of performance:

Kawasaki Ninja 500 November discount

Kawasaki’s Ninja 500, which receives benefits worth 20,000, is powered by a 451 cc liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine. The motor delivers 45 bhp at 9,000 rpm and 42.6 Nm at 6,000 rpm, paired with a six-speed gearbox and an assist & slipper clutch. The motorcycle features a trellis frame, telescopic front forks, disc brakes with dual-channel ABS and a digital display with Bluetooth connectivity.

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
Kawasaki Ninja 300 (HT Auto photo)
Kawasaki Ninja 300
Engine Icon296 cc Mileage Icon30 kmpl
₹ 3.17 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Kawasaki Ninja 500 (HT Auto photo)
Kawasaki Ninja 500
Engine Icon451 cc Mileage Icon26.31 kmpl
₹ 5.29 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Kawasaki Ninja 1100sx (HT Auto photo)
Kawasaki Ninja 1100SX
Engine Icon1099 cc Mileage Icon17.85 kmpl
₹ 13.49 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Kawasaki Versys X 300 (HT Auto photo)
Kawasaki Versys X 300
Engine Icon296 cc Mileage Icon24.39 kmpl
₹ 3.49 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Keeway K300 R (HT Auto photo)
Keeway K300 R
Engine Icon292.4 cc Mileage Icon32 kmpl
₹ 2.65 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Bmw G 310 Rr (HT Auto photo)
BMW G 310 RR
Engine Icon312.12 cc Mileage Icon30.3 kmpl
₹ 2.81 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers

Kawasaki Ninja 1100SX November discount

The Ninja 1100SX receives the highest benefit at 55,000. Kawasaki equips the motorcycle with a 1,099 cc inline-four, liquid-cooled engine. In global specification, the model produces 135 bhp and 113 Nm of torque, paired with a six-speed transmission and a bi-directional quickshifter. The motorcycle features traction control, cruise control, multiple ride modes and a TFT console with smartphone connectivity.

Kawasaki Ninja 300 November discount

The Ninja 300, eligible for benefits worth 5,000, is powered by a 296 cc liquid-cooled parallel-twin engine that produces 38.9 bhp and 26.1 Nm of torque. It continues to use a six-speed gearbox with assist & slipper clutch, telescopic front suspension, a Uni-Trak rear monoshock and dual-channel ABS.

Kawasaki Versys-X 300 November discount (MY25)

The MY25 Versys-X 300, which comes with benefits worth 25,000, uses Kawasaki’s 296 cc parallel-twin, liquid-cooled engine. The motor produces 38.8 bhp and around 26 Nm of torque. The ADV model is built on a high-tensile steel backbone frame and features long-travel suspension, a 19-inch front wheel and a 17-litre fuel tank, making it suitable for touring-oriented use.

Kawasaki’s voucher-based benefits reduce the effective buying cost while keeping the ex-showroom prices unchanged. With twin-cylinder offerings spanning sport and adventure categories, the latest benefits add value for customers considering premium performance motorcycles across different segments.

Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.

First Published Date: 17 Nov 2025, 20:12 pm IST
TAGS: kawasaki ninja 300 ninja 500 ninja 1100sx Kawasaki ninja 300 Kawasaki ninja 500 Kawasaki ninja 1100sx

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.