Jawa 42 FJ 350 vs Royal Enfield Hunter 350: specs compared

Classic Legends is one such competitor that has recently brought out the retro-themed Jawa 42 FJ 350, a new iteration of the existing Jawa 42. With an updated design and a larger engine, it is well set-up to take on the Hunter 350’s glory. Here is a quick comparison between the two motorcycles:

Royal Enfield holds a dominant position in the 350 cc segment in the Indian motorcycle market, with multiple offerings that span across varying body styles. While it has been a major player for cruiser motorcycles, the brand additionally holds a commanding position in the neo-retro roadster category with the Royal Enfield Hunter 350. The Chennai-based manufacturer however finds itself in the hot seat with several key competitors looking to challenge the status quo with their own interprations of the iconic bodystyle.

The Royal Enfield Hunter 350 and the Jawa 42 FJ are two prominent motorcycles in the roadster category and go head-to-head against each other in style

1 Power unit The Jawa 42 FJ 350 is powered by an improved 334 cc Jawa 350 engine that produces 28.7 bhp and 29.6 Nm of torque using a six-speed constant mesh transmission. The upgraded unit greatly improves noise and vibration levels, thermal management, and overall performance. The Royal Enfield Hunter 350 runs on the same 349 cc, air-oil cooled J-engine that lies at the heart of the Bullet 350. With a five-speed transmission, this unit makes 20 bhp and 27 Nm of torque. Since the Hunter 350 gets a different tune, the engine feels more responsive than it does in the Bullet.

2 Jawa 42 FJ vs RE Hunter 350: Colour options and pricing Classic Legends offers the new Jawa 42 FJ 350 in four matte colour options and one chrome option. The matte options include Aurora Forest Matte, Cosmo Blue Matte, Deep Black Matte Red Clad, and Deep Black Matte with Black Clad. The only chrome option is called Mystique Copper and it is priced at ₹2.17 lakh (ex-showroom) alongside Cosmo Blue. With spoke wheels, the motorcycle comes priced at ₹1.99 lakh (ex-showroom), while alloys put it at ₹2.12 lakh (ex-showroom). The Deep Black trims are priced at ₹2.22 lakh (ex-showroom). The Hunter 350 is available in eight colour options spread across three variants. The most affordable trim is the Factory Black, coming in at an ex-showroom price of ₹1.50 lakh. The Dapper series is priced at ₹1.70 lakh (ex-showroom) and brings four colour options – White, Orange, Grey, and Green. The Rebel trim is positioned at ₹1.75 lakh (ex-showroom) and brings three dual-tone options, which are Black, Blue, and Red.

3 Jawa 42 FJ vs RE Hunter 350: Design The revised Jawa 42 FJ 350 comes styled more aggressively than the standard 42. The fuel tank is offered with a variety of designs which vary based on the color option selected. The side panels and fenders have been carried over, but the new 42 FJ has a redesigned seat and improved ergonomics that require a more devoted posture. Royal Enfield has designed the Hunter 350 as a retro-themed roadster with a low centre of gravity that makes for a nimble and agile feel. It bears circular head and tail lamps, rearview mirrors, and turn indicators. The motorcycle further features a tear-drop fuel tank with rotary switches and Royal Enfield provides both spoke and alloy wheel options to ride on.

5 Jawa 42 FJ vs RE Hunter 350: Additional features and components Classic Legends has provided the updated roadster with a new set of alloy wheels which bring a machined look. The FJ 350 also has an off-set gasoline tank cover and an upswept dual-pipe exhaust system. It sports an LED headlamp, a digital instrument cluster, and an assist/slipper clutch. = Royal Enfield Hunter 350 is fitted with a digi-analogue instrument cluster that can be paired with the optional Tripper dial module. The spoke wheels variant features a simpler semi-digital cluster and the motorcycle gets an LED tail lamp. The Hunter 350 further features a single-pipe upswept exhaust system and a wet, multiplate clutch.

