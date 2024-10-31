India-bound 2025 Kawasaki Z900 unveiled with more features

Kawasaki has taken the wraps of the 2025 iteration of the Z900 in the global market. It is one of the most popular models in the lineup of Kawasaki. The motorcycle not only gets cosmetic changes but there are changes to the tune of the engine and new features as well. It can be expected that the 2025 Z900 will be launched in the Indian market next year.

2025 Kawasaki Z900: Specs

Kawasaki is using the same 948 cc four-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine but now it gets a new ECU that has helped in providing a more linear power delivery and a revised ignition timing that has helped in 16 per cent improvement in fuel economy. The CO2 emissions have also gone down and the torque output is also enhanced at lower rpms which should be able to help while riding during city speeds.

The power output is rated for 122 bhp at 9,500 rpm and a peak torque output of 99 Nm. The gearbox on duty is a 6-speed unit. There is also a Kawasaki Quick Shifter and a slip-and-assist clutch on offer. Kawasaki has also updated the quickshifter to now function on lower rpm.

2025 Kawasaki Z900: New features

For 2025, the Z900 comes with cruise control as standard. There are also traction control and multiple riding modes - Sport, Rain and Road. There is also a Rider mode which is configurable.

There is also a new five-inch TFT colour instrument cluster that now gets turn-by-turn navigation. However, to use this functionality, the person will now have to use Kawasaki's Rideology mobile application.

The Z900 comes with a 948 cc four-cylinder engine. It puts out 123 bhp and 99 Nm.

2025 Kawasaki Z900: Design changes

Kawasaki has also redesigned the Z900 for 2025. The headlight and tail lamp are new. The aluminium tank shrouds on the motorcycle are also revised. There will be two seat options on offer - 810 mm and 830 mm. There will be two colour options on offer - Metallic Spark Black/Metallic Carbon Gray/Ebony and Galaxy Silver/Metallic Spark Black/Phantom Blue.

