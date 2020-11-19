India-bound 2021 Ducati SuperSport revealed: All you need to know

After its debut back in 2016, the Ducati SuperSport 950 has received its first major update for 2021. It has been given updated styling and body panels which make it appear like the popular Panigale superbike. It now gets ducts, scoops for improved airflow and a more aggressive fascia with heavily tweaked LED lighting. To give it a clean and concealed look, the lower body panels and fairing have been stretched towards the dual-exhaust.

Apart from the new styling updates, the bike has also received a set of updated features including a six-axis IMU that's used to gauge the motorcycle's lean, pitch, and yaw measurements. This controls the bike's rider assist features such as cornering ABS, traction control and wheelie control. It gets riding modes which include Sport, Touring and Urban. One of the major updates the bike has received include its new 4.3-inch TFT display unit.

In terms of mechanicals, the SuperSport sources power from an updated 937 cc, Testatstretta L-twin engine which is now compliant to the latest Euro 5/BS 6 emission norms. The overall power output remains unchanged at 110 PS. The bike is also available in an A2 license variant for younger set of riders.

The higher-spec 'S' version of the bike is available in white and red paint job. It has been given premium Ohlins suspension as standard.

The bike is expected to roll out in the Indian market sometime around second half of 2021. It is a rival to the likes of Kawasaki Ninja 1000 sport touring motorcycle.

Ducati has also recently rolled out several new motorcycles in the form of the 2021 XDiavel and Scrambler range.