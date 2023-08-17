HT Auto
Ducati Scrambler 2G range to launch soon in India, bookings open

Ducati India has started accepting bookings for the Scramber 2G which will be going on sale in the Indian market soon. The Scrambler is known for being the best-selling Ducati in India. The motorcycle will be sold in three variants - Icon, Full Throttle and Nightshift. The manufacturer already announced the prices of the motorcycles. The Icon 2G will be priced at 10.39 lakh whereas the Full Throttle 2G and Nightshift 2G will cost 12 lakh. These prices are ex-showroom.

By: Paarth Khatri
| Updated on: 17 Aug 2023, 10:36 AM
Ducati has reworked the engine, added a few features and made several cosmetic changes.
The manufacturer has managed to reduce the weight of the Scrambler by 4 kg. To do this, there is a new bolt-on sub-frame which is lighter than before. The engine has also been revised so it gets some new components. However, it is still an 803 cc, two-valve, Desmoduo unit that is air-oil cooled. It produces 73 bhp at 8,250 rpm and 65 Nm at 7,000 rpm. It is paired with a six-speed gearbox.

The Scrambler Icon 2G comes with a revised handlebar that is lower and sits closer to the rider. The seat, fuel tank, side panels and graphics have been redesigned. It is the most affordable, entry-level version of the Scrambler.

The Full Throttle is the sportiest version of the Scrambler 2G. It is inspired by U.S. flat track competitions that are held on dirt ovals. The seat gets a sporty cover, a dedicated livery, exhaust finished in black, a shorter fender, a tail without a rear fender, red tags on the alloy wheels, a street-legal Termignoni silencer, Ducati Performance LED turn signals and standard Quick Shift up/down completes the package. Apart from this, side panels boast number 62 and a new skid plate has also been installed.

Also Read : Ducati Diavel V4 launched in India; Ranveer Singh announced as brand ambassador

Finally, there is the Nightshift which is the most elegant Scrambler out of the three. It gets a cafe racer design, spoked wheels, bar-end mirrors and a flat handlebar. Some elements are taken from the Full Throttle variant such as side number plates, a minimal front fender, no rear fender, black finishes for the aluminium aesthetic details, as well as compact LED turn signals.

First Published Date: 17 Aug 2023, 10:36 AM IST
TAGS: Scrambler Ducati Ducati Scrambler Scrambler Icon Scrambler Nightshift Scrambler Full Throttle Ducati India

