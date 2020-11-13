Ducati has unveiled a brand new variant in its popular Scrambler range of motorcycles. The bike is called the Scrambler Nightshift. It is featured in quite a striking looking combination of black and gray colour scheme, which also justifies its name tag 'Nightshift'. It has come out as a replacement to the previously sold Scrambler Cafe Racer and Full Throttle variants. It combines the attributes of both the outgoing trims.

(Also Read: 2021 Ducati XDiavel breaks cover in stunning new colour options)

It boasts a narrow aluminium handlebar instead of cafe racer clip-ons, thanks to which it offers a more neutral riding position. The front mud guard has been trimmed, on the other hand, the rear unit has been removed completely. It comes with a small swingarm-mounted fender which also holds brake-lights as well as license plate. Since there is no tailpiece to speak of, the turn indicators have been fixed on the stub behind the pillion seat.

Some of the key equipment and features on the Scrambler Nighshift variant include its LED DRL, LED tail light, LCD instrument panel, Bosch cornering ABS and Brembo brake calipers.

It runs on a 803 cc air/oil-cooled Desmodromic engine which comes finished in black shade and sport brushed highlights. This is a Euro 5-compliant engine which has been rated to push out 72 bhp of maximum power at 8,250 rpm and 66 Nm of peak torque at 5,750 rpm. Apart from the new Scrambler Nightshift, the Italian bike maker has also revealed the new Scrambler Icon and Scrambler Desert Sled variants.

(Also Read: Ducati announces best third quarter sales ever)

For 2021, the Scrambler Icon has been given a new Ducati Red colour option, while the Desert Sled variant features a new 'Sparkling Blue' livery. The entire Scrambler range from Ducati is expected to be announced for India sometime in 2021.