Check out the KTM 1390 Super Duke R debuts with 190 hp

KTM has unveiled the new 1390 Super Duke R and Super Duke R Evo in the global market.
The motorcycles use a 1,350 cc LC8 engine that puts out 190 hp and 145 Nm.
A redesigned air intake and airbox see a revised fuel tank with an overall tank capacity of 17.5 liters, which is an increase of 1.5 liters over the predecessor.
Suspension duties are performed by 48 mm WP APEX Open Cartridge fork or WP Semi-Active Technology
KTM has updated performance and track modes. There is lap timer and telemetry stats as well.
There is an optional Engine Brake Control on offer as well.
The Suspension Pro module has also been updated.
The intensity of LED DRLs adjust automatically depending on the light conditions. There is a new Coming Home animation as well.
The motorcycles will also be sold in a special '30 years of Duke colourway'.