In pics: Upcoming electric two-wheelers to watch out for in 2022

6 Photos . Updated: 01 Jan 2022, 04:00 PM IST HT Auto Desk

  • The year 2022 will witness a number of new electric two-wheelers, both motorcycles and scooters, coming to the Indian market, increasing the share of electric vehicles in the domestic market further.

1/6The Ultraviolette F77 will be available from first half of 2022 and this high-performance electric motorcycle would be capable of sprinting 0-60 kmph in 2.9 seconds, at a top speed of 140 kmph. It is claimed to offer a range of 150 km.
2/6HOP OXO Electric bike is a naked streetfighter with an electric powertrain, capable of running at a top speed of 90 kmph, picking that pace in less than 10 seconds.
3/6Prevail Electric's Finesse is an electric scooter that can offer a top speed of 60 kmph and it has a charging time of 0-100 per cent in four hours.
4/6Another upcoming electric scooter from Prevail Electric is Elite, which is expected to be priced at 129,999. This can offer a top speed of 80 kmph, with a maximum load of 200 kg. This scooter is capable of running a 110 km range on a single charge. The scooter takes four hours to be fully charged.
5/6Prevail Wolfury is another upcoming electric two-wheeler from the same manufacturer. It can offer a top speed of 50 kmph. The scooter comes with an unusual design that is funky and practical at the same time.
6/6Emflux One is a fully faired electric sportsbike, set for launch in 2022. The Emflux One has a top speed of 200 kmph with an acceleration capability of 0-100 kmph in just 3 seconds.
  • First Published Date : 01 Jan 2022, 04:00 PM IST