In pics: 2021 TVS Apache RR 310 launched in India
6 Photos
. Updated: 30 Aug 2021, 07:40 PM IST
HT Auto Desk
TVS Motor has launched the 2021 Apache RR 310 at a starting price of Rs. 2.60 lakh (ex-showroom) and offers a bunch of new features along with Dynamic kit and Race kit as customisation options.
1/6TVS Motor has launched the 2021 Apache RR 310 in India at a starting price of ₹2.60 lakh. It will come with host of new features, tweaked suspensions setup and a new Race Replica Graphics for a sporty appearance. (Photo credit: Prashant Singh/HT Auto)
<
2/6TVS has updated the suspension setup of the new Apache RR 310 with fully adjustable suspension for both front and rear sections as well as adjustable pre-load according to needs.
<
3/62021 TVS Apache RR 310 is being offered in a new new colour graphics called Racing Replica, inspired by the company’s race bikes. The motorcycle also features a new muffler with revised geometry for a refined exhaust note.
<
4/6The 2021 Apache RR 310 is also offered as the first TVS product for the company’s new personalisation and customisation platform called TVS Built To Order. The Dynamic kit, which include fully adjustable KYB front fork, fully adjustable rear mono shock and anti-rust coated drive chain, will cost ₹12,000 more over and above the ex-showroom price.
<
5/6The Race kit package, offered at ₹5,000, will include track ergonomics with tucked down race handle bar, knurled foot pegs and race ergo foot rest assembly for higher lean angle.
<
6/6The 2021 Apache RR 310 gets a digital instrument panel which is vertically stacked. It comes with features like Day trip meter, dynamic rev limit indicator and overspeed indicator. It also has a Digi-doc feature that allows storage of key documents.
<