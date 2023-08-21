TVS teases a mystery motorcycle, possibly Apache RTR 310. Launching soon

HT Auto
TVS Motor Company has teased a new mystery motorcycle on its social media platform through a video. The teaser video has possibly given us a glimpse of its upcoming Apache RTR 310, which will arrive as a naked streetfighter iteration of the fully faired TVS Apache RR 310. Upon launch, this is going to be the next big model from the homegrown two-wheeler brand in the Indian premium motorcycle market.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 21 Aug 2023, 13:45 PM
TVS Apache RTR 310 is going to be the brand's next big model in the premium motorcycle segment after the Apache RR 310.
The video doesn't reveal much detail, but the split seat layout along with the sleek and narrow tail section and stepped-up pillion seat is teased. The TVS Apache RTR 310 is one of the most awaited motorcycles in the Indian market and it is slated to make its global debut in an event in Thailand on September 6, 2023. Upon launch, the motorcycle will be sold alongside its fully-faired version TVS Apache RR 310, which shares the chassis and several key components with the BMW Motorrad G 310 RR.

Expect the TVS Apache RTR 310 to be based on the same chassis as the Apache RR 310. However, there would be significantly different styling elements including a naked streetfighter look, minus the fairings at the side. The front cowl with the headlamp panel too is expected to come sharper and sculpted looking compared to the RR 310. A sculpted and muscular fuel tank, fully digital instrument cluster, LED lighting system etc would be among other styling elements. Also, it is expected to share other hardware like USD front forks, rear monoshock, disc brakes at front and rear, dual channel ABS etc.

On the powertrain front, the upcoming TVS Apache RTR 310 is expected to share the same 313 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled reverse-inclined engine that churns out 33 bhp of peak power and 27.3 Nm of maximum torque in the Apache RR 310. The engine could come slightly retuned to generate different power and torque figures.

First Published Date: 21 Aug 2023, 13:45 PM IST
TAGS: TVS Apache RR 310 dual TVS TVS Motor Company TVS Apache RR 310 TVS Apache RTR 310

