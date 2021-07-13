Honda Motorcycle starts delivering 2021 Gold Wing Tour in India

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. (HMSI) on Tuesday has announced that it has commenced deliveries of its flagship motorcycle in India the 2021 Gold Wing Tour. HMSI will deliver the new Gold Wing through its premium retail outlets Honda BigWing Topline in Gurugram, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Indore.

The Japanese two-wheeler brand has also said that the first batch of this premium touring motorcycle was completely booked within 24 hours of the booking opening announcement. The flagship Honda motorcycle is sold in India through the Completely Built Unit (CBU) import model.

Commenting on the delivery commencement of the 2021 Honda Gold Wing Tour, Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director of Sales & Marketing, HMSI, said that the motorcycle is a one-of-a-kind premium touring model that many aspire to own across the globe. "It comes equipped with top features providing both comfort and luxury," he also added.

The new Honda Gold Wing Tour is available in two variants in the Indian market. One comes with a manual gearbox, while the other gets DCT with an airbag. The manual variant is priced at ₹37,20,342 (ex-showroom), while the DCT version comes priced at ₹39,16,055 (ex-showroom).

The manual transmission variant comes available in Pearl Glare White colour option. The DCT variant gets a Gunmetal Black Metallic with Matte Morion Black paint.

The motorcycle gets power from a 1,833 cc, flat-six, liquid-cooled, BS-VI engine that is capable of churning out 124.7 bhp of maximum power at 5,500 rpm and 170 Nm of peak torque at 4,500 rpm.

The luxury tourer gets a host of features. These include full-LED lighting, dual USB Type-C ports, a 7-inch TFT display, gyrocompass navigation etc. It also gets an upgraded audio system, passenger audio control, TPMS etc.