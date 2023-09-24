HT Auto
MotoGP Bharat 2023 all set for main race today: Check live updates

MotoGP is the world's most demanding two-wheeled race, a true showcase of power, technology, and determination from the world's best riders. Today, the maiden MotoGP Grand Prix of India is all set for the main race at the Buddh International Circuit (BIC) in Greater Noida, which has turned out to be quite challenging for the riders, especially with hot and humid conditions.

The premier-class championship today will see top riders Francesco Bagnaia, Marc Marquez, Jorge Martin, and Marco Bezzechi, battle it out for the top honours. The Indian GP main race is scheduled to start at 3.30 pm (IST). 

Catch all the live and latest updates from the premier two-wheeled race here.
By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 24 Sep 2023, 11:01 AM
Marc Marquez MotoGP Indian GP
Spanish motorcycle racer Marc Marquez at the Buddh International Circuit tracks for the 2023 MotoGP Indian GP.
First Published Date: 24 Sep 2023, 11:01 AM IST
