In pics: BMW 5 Series gets two PHEV variants, promises up to 103 km EV range
The eighth generation BMW 5 Series sedan's plug-in hybrid iterations come available in two options: 530e and 550e xDrive.
BMW 5 Series now comes available in two plug-in hybrid iterations - 530e and 550e. These two plug-in hybrid variants of the luxury sedan have joined the petrol variants in the eighth generation BMW 5 Series lineup, promising up to 103 kilometres of pure electric range.
BMW 5 Series plug-in hybrid iterations are available in two different variants 530e and 550e xDrive. The 530e promises up to 103 kilometres of pure electric range on a single charge, while the 550e promises up to 90 kilometres of pure electric range. Both the hybrid sedans come as part of the German luxury car brand's electrification strategy.
Design-wise the plug-in hybrid iterations of the BMW 5 Series are identical. However, the 19-inch alloy wheels along with the flap for the charging port for the battery pack onboard these two models come differentiating the PHEV versions from the conventional petrol models.
The BMW 530e is the entry-level plug-in hybrid model that uses a 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbocharged-petrol engine paired with an electric motor to churn out a combined output of 295 bhp power and 450 Nm torque. On the other hand, the 550e uses a 3.0-litre turbocharged in-line-six petrol engine paired with an electric motor kicking out 483 bhp power and 700 Nm torque.
The electric motor onboard the BMW 5 Series plug-in hybrid sedan claims to have been upgraded significantly to churn out higher torque. The size of the electric motor remains unchanged. However, the re-tuning of the motor has resulted in the powerplant pumping out 450 Nm torque, which is significantly higher from 280 Nm.
The Mercedes-Benz E-class PHEV rivalling BMW 5 Series plug-in hybrid models get a 19.4 kWh battery pack. This battery pack supports up to 7.4 kW charging. BMW claims that with a 7.4 kW charger, the battery can be topped up in 3 hours and 15 minutes while using a household socket will take 11 hours and 45 minutes.
First Published Date: 30 Sep 2023, 13:56 PM IST
