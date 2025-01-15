Honda CB650R teased ahead of launch, will be sold through BigWing dealerships

Honda 2 Wheelers India has released a new teaser for their new naked motorcycle, the CB650R . The motorcycle is all-set to launch in India soon. It will be sold through BigWing dealerships. The last recorded price for the motorcycle was ₹9.15 lakh ex-showroom and with the new model, the price will go up.

What powers the Honda CB650R?

Honda CB650R is powered by a 649 cc liquid-cooled inline four-cylinder engine. It comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox. The engine's power output is around 95 bhp with torque output standing around 63 Nm.

What is the hardware on the Honda CB650R?

Honda CB650R uses a steel diamond frame that is suspended by 41 mm Showa Separate Function Big Piston forks in the front and a monoshock at the rear which gets 10 steps of adjustability. Braking duties are performed by twin 310 mm discs in the front and a 240 mm disc at the rear. There is dual-channel ABS and switchable traction control on offer.

What are the features of the Honda CB650R?

Honda CB650R comes with a 5-inch TFT screen for the rider that shows all the vital information and can be paired to a smartphone using Bluetooth. It can show notification alerts for text messages and calls and there is also turn-by-turn navigation on offer.

What are the colours of the Honda CB650R?

It is expected that Honda will sell the CB650R in just one colour - Pearl Smoky Grey

What is the E-Clutch on the Honda CB650R and will we get it in India?

In 2024, Honda introduced E-clutch technology with the new CB650R and CBR650R motorcycles. Because of this technology, the rider does not have to use clutch lever while coming to a halt or even while changing gears. As of now, it is not confirmed whether the C-clutch versions will come to the Indian market or not.

Honda CBR650R coming too

Honda is not only bringing the CB650R to the Indian market. They are also bringing the CBR650R, it is fully faired sportbike from Honda. It will share the underpinnings with the CB650R but will have a dedicated riding position.

