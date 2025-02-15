Honda CBR650R bookings begin in India. Here's how to get it

Published Feb 15, 2025

Honda launched the CBR650R in January 2025 and deliveries have commenced

The middleweight sports bike is priced at 9.99 lakh, ex-showroom

It is only sold via BigWing dealerships, with Honda planning to grow the middleweight lineup

The 2025 CBR650R gets a new 5-inch TFT screen with Bluetooth connectivity

The bike uses a steel diamond frame with 41 mm Showa USD front forks and a rear monoshock

With a 310 mm front disc, the CBR650R brings dual-channel ABS and traction control

The CBR650R looks similar to the new Fireblade and gets a more upswept tail section

It is powered by 649 cc, liquid-cooled, inline four-cylinder engine with a six-speed gearbox

The bike is able to churn out 93.8 bhp at 12,000 rpm and 63 Nm at 9,500 rpm
