Honda launched the CBR650R in January 2025 and deliveries have commenced
The middleweight sports bike is priced at ₹9.99 lakh, ex-showroom
It is only sold via BigWing dealerships, with Honda planning to grow the middleweight lineup
The 2025 CBR650R gets a new 5-inch TFT screen with Bluetooth connectivity
The bike uses a steel diamond frame with 41 mm Showa USD front forks and a rear monoshock
With a 310 mm front disc, the CBR650R brings dual-channel ABS and traction control
The CBR650R looks similar to the new Fireblade and gets a more upswept tail section
It is powered by 649 cc, liquid-cooled, inline four-cylinder engine with a six-speed gearbox
The bike is able to churn out 93.8 bhp at 12,000 rpm and 63 Nm at 9,500 rpm