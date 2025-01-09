2025 Hero XPulse 210 to debut in India this month: Key highlights you need to know

The new-gen Hero XPulse 210 broke cover globally at the 2024 EICMA motorcycle show held in Milan, Italy, and it is expected to make an India debut in January 2025. The upcoming adventure bike is a step up from the current Hero XPulse 200 4V and it packs upgrades for almost every possible aspect. The all-new XPulse 210 features a new frame, a bigger and more powerful engine, new style cues, and more tech features than its predecessor. It is expected to be showcased at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 and will be launched in the coming months. If you are interested in the upcoming adventure bike, here are the key highlights of the Hero XPulse 210 that you should be aware of:

1 Hero XPulse 210: Design FIM World Champion Ross Branch, a member of the Hero Motosports Team Rally, was involved with the development of the new-generation Hero XPulse 210. The design is based on Hero's Dakar bikes and claims to be "adventure-ready straight from the showroom floor." The bike features an upswept exhaust and an enduro-style tail section. The seat appears to have been altered to provide a higher degree of comfort. While the majority of the style elements are similar to its 200 cc sibling, many of the body panels are new, giving the bike a larger appearance.

2 Hero XPulse 210: Features The Hero XPulse 210 will feature a new 4.2-inch TFT instrument console with smartphone connectivity through Bluetooth. This will allow the rider to access call and SMS alerts, turn-by-turn navigation, and other connected features. The new ADV will sport a high ground clearance of 220 mm and come with adjustable handlebars. Its safety net includes single-channel ABS and is expected to feature all-LED lighting.

3 Hero XPulse 210: New engine The new XPulse 210 features a larger 210 cc single-cylinder, DOHC, liquid-cooled engine rated at 24.5 bhp and 20.4 Nm of peak torque. This is mated to a 6-speed gearbox with a slip-and-assist clutch. While the displacement may not appear to be a significant improvement, power and torque have increased significantly over the XPulse 200 4V, which features a 199 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled motor with 18.9 bhp and 17.35 Nm of peak torque, mated to a 5-speed gearbox.

5 Hero XPulse 210: Price point Hero MotoCorp is expected to price the all-new XPulse 210 between ₹1.60 lakh to ₹1.70 lakh. The current XPulse 200 4V is priced from ₹1.51 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base model and it goes up to ₹1.67 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Pro Dakar Edition.

Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.

First Published Date: