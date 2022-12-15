Copyright © HT Media Limited
Hero Xpulse 200 2V removed from official website. Xpulse 421 to come soon?

Hero Motocorp has removed Xpulse 200 2V from their official website. This indicates that the manufacturer must have discontinued the model in the Indian market. So, now the Xpulse 200 will be sold only in its 4V avatar. When the 4V was launched, it was expected that Hero will discontinue the Xpulse 200 2V because the 4V version is an improved version of the 2V. Hero Motocorp is also working on a more powerful version of the Xpulse which is expected to launch next year in the Indian market. 

Hero XPulse 200 4V comes with updated features that make the adventure motorcycle more appealing.

The Xpulse 200 2V was priced at 1.27 lakh (ex-showroom). The current Xpulse 200 4V costs 1.37 lakh (ex-showroom) so it is 10,000 more costly than the Xpulse 200 2V. The Xpulse has become the go-to motorcycle among people who wants to get into off-roading and trail riding. This is because of its reliability and cheap cost of maintenance. Moreover, even if something breaks when the motorcycle takes a fall while off-roading, the replacement part is fairly easy to procure because of Hero Motocorp's extensive service network. 

The Xpulse 200 4V uses a 199.6 cc, single-cylinder engine that is air-oil cooled. It produces 18.8 bhp of max power at 8,500 rpm and a peak torque output of 17.35 Nm at 6,500 rpm. The gearbox on duty is a 5-speed unit. 

However, the buzz is currently around the upcoming Xpulse 421. The engine will have a single-cylinder and is expected to be liquid-cooled. The sources have said that the Xpulse 421 will not be underpowered so it is expected that the power output will be between 35 to 40 bhp. There could be two variants of the motorcycle once it goes on sale. However, as of now, nothing is confirmed. Having said this, a test mule of a fully faired motorcycle was spotted along with the Xpulse 421. So, Hero Motocorp is also working on an Xtreme 421 which might also get launched next year. 

15 Dec 2022
TAGS: Hero Motocorp Xpulse 200 4V off roading
