Hero MotoCorp sells more than 5 lakh two-wheelers in September 2022

Hero MotoCorp said it has sold over 28 lakh units starting from April 2022 to September 2022.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 02 Oct 2022, 14:09 PM
File photo of newly launched Hero MotoCorp all-black edition of the Splendor 125 cc motorcycle. (Used for representational purpose)

Hero MotoCorp announced that it has dispatched 5,19,980 units of motorcycles and scooters last month. The two-wheeler manufacturer said this is a growth of 12.4 per cent compared to August 2022 when it sold 4,62,608 units. Hero MotoCorp also informed that it has sold over 28 lakh units starting from April 2022 to September 2022. The company sold more than 24 lakh for the same period last year hence registering a rise in sales by 14.42 per cent.

With the ongoing festive season, Hero MotoCorp informed that it remains positive about consumer demands in the coming weeks. It has also launched a Hero Gift, an initiative which includes model refreshes, retail benefits, financial schemes and pre-booking offers among others. The company is also gearing up to launch its first electric scooter under its electric arm called Vida on October 7. This electric vehicle from Vida will compete with the likes of Ols S1, TVS iQube and Bajaj Chetak among others.

(Also read | Hero's Vida electric scooter has been tested for 2 lakh kilometers: Details )

This electric two-wheeler which Hero MotoCorp showcased in August last year will be part of the company's 10-year anniversary. This EV is expected to cater to the mass market as the brand is planning to keep the price at a competitive level. The manufacturer will primarily focus on the range and safety features of this electric scooter.  

(Also read | Hero MotoCorp teams up with USA-based Zero Motorcycles for electric motorcycles )

Last month, Hero MotoCorp also tied up with Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) to develop charging infrastructure for EVs in the country. As a part of the collaboration, the companies will set up charging infrastructure for electric two-wheelers across the country. 

Hero MotoCorp also launched the new Xtreme 160R Stealth 2.0 Edition at a price of 1,29,738. The company said that the motorcycle comes with features that will prioritise the needs of tech-savvy consumers.

First Published Date: 02 Oct 2022, 14:09 PM IST
