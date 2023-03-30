HT Auto
Home Auto Two Wheelers Hero Motocorp Appoints Niranjan Gupta As New Ceo With Effect From May 1

Hero MotoCorp appoints Niranjan Gupta as new CEO with effect from May 1

The board of Hero MotoCorp has announced the appointment of Niranjan Gupta as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the two-wheeler giant with effect from May 1, 2023. Gupta will be elevated from his current position as Hero’s Chief Financial Officer (CFO), Head - Strategy and M&A. Meanwhile, Dr Pawan Munjal continues as Executive Chairman and Whole-time Director on the Board, the company announced in a regulatory filing.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 30 Mar 2023, 20:47 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Hero's current CFO Niranjan Gupta has been elevated to the position of CEO while Dr Pawan Munjal continues as Executive Chairman (MINT_PRINT)
Hero's current CFO Niranjan Gupta has been elevated to the position of CEO while Dr Pawan Munjal continues as Executive Chairman (MINT_PRINT)
Hero's current CFO Niranjan Gupta has been elevated to the position of CEO while Dr Pawan Munjal continues as Executive Chairman (MINT_PRINT)
Hero's current CFO Niranjan Gupta has been elevated to the position of CEO while Dr Pawan Munjal continues as Executive Chairman

Niranjan Gupta brings over 25 years of leadership experience in finance, mergers and acquisitions, supply chain and strategy across different business sectors including consumer goods, metals and mining, and automobiles. Gupta played a key role in shaping the financial health of Hero over the past six years, especially in the highly volatile environment. Hero further stated that the business leader played a significant role in forging recent partnerships on a global scale with brands like Harley-Davidson and Zero Motorcycles.

Also Read : Hero Splendor, Pleasure+ to get more expensive as prices set to go up in April

Speaking on the appointment, Dr Pawan Munjal said, “Niranjan is a leader with sharp business acumen and a proven track record in delivering strong business results in a highly competitive environment. He has been instrumental in defining the organization’s growth story with his rich and diverse experience across finance, strategy and operational effectiveness in both developed and developing markets. His sharp focus has helped Hero MotoCorp in delivering strong cash flow over the years while ensuring judicious capital allocation. “His elevation to the role of CEO is a testimony to the robust succession planning process we have put in place within the Company. The Board looks forward to his contribution to realising the full potential of Hero MotoCorp as a winning business which delivers long-term growth and value for all its stakeholders. I wish him the very best and all the success in leading the next growth story of this incredible company."

Similar Products

Find more Bikes
Hero Xpulse 200t (HT Auto photo)
Hero Xpulse 200t
199.6 cc
₹94,000 - 1.18 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
M2go X1 (HT Auto photo)
M2go X1
₹94,500 **Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Honda Unicorn (HT Auto photo)
Honda Unicorn
162.7 cc
₹94,740 - 1.04 Lakhs***Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Hero Lectro Kinza 7s (HT Auto photo)
DISCONTINUED
Hero Lectro Kinza 7s
₹31,000 **Last recorded price
Add to compare
View Details

Niranjan Gupta said, "I am delighted to be appointed as the Chief Executive Officer of Hero MotoCorp, the global market leader in motorcycles and scooters. With more than 110 million customers, the brand has an unparalleled reach, providing mobility solutions to the masses. The journey hereon is going to be even more exciting with a focus on global expansion, premium segment, and electric mobility. Our Vision, Mission and Values will continue to be the guiding light towards building the next growth story, as we further consolidate our market leadership while delighting our customers and creating shareholder value. I feel privileged to be leading this company of passionate business leaders committed to realising our vision - “Be the Future of Mobility". I am thankful to the Chairman and the Board of Hero MotoCorp for giving me this opportunity."

In addition to his new role, Niranjan Gupta will continue to serve as the director on the board of Ather Energy, HMC MM Auto and HMCL Colombia. Before joining Hero MotoCorp, Gupta spent three years at Vedanta Limited and 20 years at Unilever. Hero MotoCorp said it will announce a new CFO in “due course of time."

First Published Date: 30 Mar 2023, 20:47 PM IST
TAGS: Hero MotoCorp Hero MotoCorp CEO Niranjan Gupta Dr Pawan Munjal Hero MotoCorp management
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
55% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing
Rs. 269 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
23% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume Bar, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 307 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
9% OFF
ShineXPro Microfiber Car Cleaning Cloth - OG Soft 500 GSM Extra Large (35x75 CM) Microfiber Cloth for Car and Bike - Suede Edging for Scratchless Drying and Detailing (Pack of 2)
Rs. 499 Rs. 549
Amazon_Logo
70% OFF
pTron Bullet Pro 36W PD Quick Charger, 3 Port Fast Car Charger Adapter - Compatible with All Smartphones & Tablets (Black)
Rs. 394 Rs. 1,299
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city