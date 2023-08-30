Hero Karizma XMR 210 launched in India. Five Key facts

Hero MotoCorp on Tuesday took the wrap off the Karizma XMR 210, which is the all-new avatar of the iconic Hero Karizma motorcycle that has been one of the bestselling models in India. Launched at an introductory price of ₹1.72 lakh (ex-showroom), Hero Karizma brings back the nostalgia of the sporty motorcycle that grabbed the attention of young riders across the country in the past two decades.

Hero MotoCorp has opened booking for the all-new Karizma XMR 210 from August 29. As the two-wheeler giant aims to capture a sizeable chunk of the Indian premium motorcycle market after conquering the commuter segment, the comeback of the Karizma would play a crucial role in that strategy.

Watch: Hero Karizma XMR 210 launched: First look

Here are five key facts about the all-new Hero Karizma XMR 210.

Fresh design with inspiration from original model

The Hero Karizma XMR 210 comes with a fresh design that is in line with the modern styling ethos. However, the bike carries some signature design elements as the original model that was introduced in 2003 and grabbed everyone's attention with the sporty look. The semi-fairing look, blended with crisp lines, a chunky fuel tank, split seats, a narrow tail section, and split grab rails add to the overall visual appeal of the bike.

Modern features

The new Karizma XMR 210 has a wide range of modern features. The lighting system is entirely LED, while the instrument cluster is fully digital with Bluetooth connectivity. The bike gets a turn-by-turn navigation feature, which is first in the segment. Also, it features alloy wheels and a side-moulded exhaust system.

Refined engine

The new Hero Karizma XMR 210 comes powered by a new 210 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, DOHC engine that is mated to a six-speed transmission. The engine is capable of churning out 25 bhp of peak power at 9,250 rpm and 20.4 Nm of maximum torque at 7,250 rpm. This four-stroke, four-valve engine is claimed to come as a highly refined one and promises linear and high performance.

Brake and suspension

The all-new Hero Karizma XMR 210 gets disc brakes on both front and rear wheels. The front wheel gets a 300 mm petal disc, while the rear gets a 230 mm petal disc. Also, the disc brakes are paired with a dual-channel ABS ensuring better braking. For suspension, it gets 37 mm telescopic front forks with an anti-friction bush and a six-step pre-load adjustable gas-charged mono shock absorber.

Price and booking

Hero MotoCorp has introduced the new Karizma XMR 210 at an introductory price of ₹172,900 (ex-showroom), which is expected to go up to around ₹2 lakh in a few weeks. The bike is already available for booking at an amount of ₹3,000. The bike comes in three different colour options: Iconic Yellow, Turbo Red and Matte Phantom Black.

