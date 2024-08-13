Hero Destiny 125 design patent leaked. Hints at major redesign

Hero MotoCorp is said to be working on a heavily updated version of its Destini 125 scooter. Purported design patent images of Hero Destiny 125 have now leaked, showing a changed appearance for the two-wheeler with elements that are at once retro and futuristic.

While the Hero Destini 125 is expected to get a visual overhaul, its mechanical underpinnings could remain the same. The scooter will continue with th

As per the design patents, Hero Destiny 125 will be available in flat side panel design, reminiscent of classic design, with a modern stretched tail light assembly. Front profile is still under wraps; however, if reports of past leaks are anything to go by, the scooter is to feature an all-new LED headlamp with copper tints.

Also Read : Hero MotoCorp's Vida V1 Plus electric scooter gets major discounts of up to Rs…

Hero Destiny 125: Updated features?

While the Hero Destini 125 is expected to get a visual overhaul, its mechanical underpinnings could remain the same. The scooter will continue with the same 125cc, air-cooled engine that continues to be paired with a CVT automatic transmission. That said, Hero could pack in some features more to enhance the riding experience and justify a premium over the current model.

Some of the potential updates could be related to a full LCD digital instrument cluster, more under-seat storage and a front disc brake for improved braking performance. The scooter will also benefit from larger 12-inch alloy wheels compared to 10-inch units on the current model.

Hero Destiny 125: Prices and rivals

Equipped with the refreshed design and probably some feature additions, the new Hero Destini 125 can face fierce competition from the Suzuki Access 125 and TVS Jupiter 125. Reports even indicate that the new Hero Destiny 125 can be priced at around ₹80,000- ₹85,000 (ex-showroom), which is a considerable premium over the current model.

Also Read : Hero MotoCorp expands global footprint to Philippines Check details

The Hero MotoCorp may launch the new Destini 125 closer to the festive season when buyer sentiment is usually strong.

Hero Xtreme 160R 4V gets a refresh

Besides the Hero Destiny 124, the company had introduced a refreshed Xtreme 160R 4V motorcycle. The motorcycle is offered in an all-new colour palette and features the panic brake alarm, dual-channel ABS, and an instrument cluster with increased brightness. Mechanically, the motorbike remains the same with the 163.2cc air/oil-cooled engine.

The updated Xtreme 160R 4V competes with the likes of TVS Apache RTR 160 4V, Honda SP160, Yamaha FZS Fi V4, and Bajaj Pulsar NS160.

First Published Date: