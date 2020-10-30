Here's how you can save upto 43,000 on Honda H'Ness CB350 this festive season

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) has announced that it is offering savings of up to ₹ 43,000 on its newly launched retro cruiser H'Ness CB 350. The auto maker has gone into partnership with ICICI Bank to offer 100% finance on the on-road price of the cruiser. In addition to that, the company has announced a 5.6% rate of interest which is nearly half of the current interest rates on two-wheelers finance.

As per Honda, the new finance scheme has been designed to provide overall savings of up to ₹ 43,000. Customers are also free to opt for EMIs starting at as low as ₹ 4,999. The new offers and schemes are part of the company's festive season announcements and thus will only be available for a limited time period.

The company has recently initiated deliveries for the Highness and is hoping that the motorcycle will bring some festive cheer in the form of more sales volumes.

The bike has been priced at ₹1.85 lakh for the base trim and the pricing extends up to ₹1.90 lakh for the higher DLX variant. Both prices are ex-showroom, Delhi.

The H'ness comes out a fairly kitted up motorcycle against everything in its segment. It gets ABS, Honda Selectable Torque Control and Honda Smartphone Voice Activated System. The latter is available on its higher DLX variant. It can be used with Bluetooth connectivity through a dedicated mobile app and allows riders to toggle between features such as navigation, music playback, phone calls, incoming messages and more through buttons on the handlebar.

Some of its rivals include the upcoming Royal Enfield Meteor 350 and bikes from Jawa Motorcycles.