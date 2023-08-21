Honda Elevate SUV to launch on September 4: Check details

Honda Cars India is all set to launch the Elevate SUV in the Indian market on September 4, after unveiling it in June. The mid-size SUV will be the only SUV in the carmaker's line-up as of now. Bookings for the model were opened on July 3 while deliveries are expected to begin soon after it is launched. Elevate will enter the Indian car market before any other market in the world.

Honda Elevate SUV will be offered in four variants - SV, V, VX and ZX. The carmaker will initially offer the SUV with seven single colour options - Platinum White Pearl, Lunar Silver Metallic, Obsidian Blue Pearl, Radiant Red Metallic, Golden Brown Metallic, Meteoroid Gray Metallic and Phoenix Orange Pearl.

There will be three dual-tone options available on the CVT variants - Phoenix Orange Pearl with Crystal Black Pearl Roof, Platinum White Pearl with Crystal Black Pearl Roof and Radiant Red Metallic with Crystal Black Pearl Roof.

In terms of design, Elevate gets a boxy front profile with a large black radiator grille, LED headlights, integrated LED DRLs, LED taillights, black fog lamp housing and large wheel arches housing sporty 17-inch alloy wheels. The character lines at the side profile, along with the black cladding, increase its visual appeal. The SUV has been specially designed as a global urban SUV, keeping the Indian market in mind.

On the inside, the SUV is spacious and comes with a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless smartphone connectivity, seven-inch HD colour TFT instrument cluster, and automatic climate control, among others.

The SUV sources power from a 1.5-litre DOHC i-VTEC petrol engine, which is also used for the Honda City sedan. This engine churns out 121 PS of power and 145.1 Nm torque. The engine is available with a six-speed manual gearbox and there is an advanced CVT on offer.

