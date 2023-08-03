Check out all colour options of Honda Elevate

Honda will soon launch the Elevate in the Indian market
The brand will be entering compact SUV segment with it
The SUV will be offered in several colour options.
There will be seven single-tone colour schemes and three dual-tone colour options
The single-tone colour schemes are Phoenix Orange Pearl, Radiant Red Metallic, Obsidian Blue Pearl, Platinum White Pearl, Golden Brown Metallic, Lunar Silver Metallic and Meteoroid Gray Metallic.
The dual-tone colour schemes are Phoenix Orange Pearl with Crystal Black Pearl Roof, Platinum White Pearl with Crystal Black Pearl Roof and Radiant Red Metallic with Crystal Black Pearl Roof.
The Elevate will be going against Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Grand Vitara, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder and MG Astor.
Elevate will be offered only with one petrol engine option.
The 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine 121 Ps and 145 Nm