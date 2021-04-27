Harley-Davidson brings back charm of the 1960s with Electra Glide Revival

Harley-Davidson has introduced the new 2021 Electra Glide Revival in the international market. It is placed as the first model under the company's Icon collection. It will be a limitedly available product, restricted to just 1,500 units globally.

The new 2021 Electra Glide Revival model was also teased in the past. It is the first installment in the new Icon collection under which older classic models will be revived every year by the company.

(Also Read: Harley-Davidson hits recovery road amid focus on touring bikes)

The 2021 Electra Glide Revival takes inspiration from the classic bike of the late 60s or early 70s. It benefits from a custom paint scheme that sports the Electra Glide Revival badge on the tank and the front mudguard. Other exterior features on the bike include its mini-ape handlebars, two long exhaust pipes, windshield, mirrors with chrome finish and two storage boxes. Also, elements such as the circular headlight as well as tail-lamp contribute to its retro classic look.

Some of the technical bits on the bike include a boom box GTS infotainment system, voice recognition, and 6.25-inch screen and a 5.25-inch speaker. In addition to that, it also gets connectivity features such as apple car play, FM, Bluetooth and USB.

Mechanically, it sources power from a Milwaukee-Eight 114 which is a 1868cc unit. This engine has been rated to churn out 95.6 bhp of maximum power at 5,020 rpm and a peak torque of 160 Nm comes at around 3,250rpm. This engine is paired to a six-speed transmission unit.

(Also Read: Harley-Davidson’s 300 cc cruiser spotted. To rival Royal Enfield)

As far as pricing goes, the bike has been given a retail price tag of USD 29,199. It is yet not clear if the bike will arrive on the Indian shores anytime soon.