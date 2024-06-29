Five essential tips to keep in mind when buying a pre-owned bike

Buying a motorcycle is a special feeling. It can be the key to freedom or the answer to a bad commute. India is the largest two-wheeler market in the world and retail sales in FY2024 stood at 1.75 crore. So there is an abundance of motorcycles and scooters to choose from - new and used. While a new motorcycle is a relatively easy purchase, a preowned bike requires a few extra steps. Here are five essential tips to remember when buying a preowned bike.

You have sportbikes, cruisers, adventure tourers, street naked, and more to choose from. Select the one that fits your needs

What’s Your Purpose

Before you begin your search for a used motorcycle, it's important to understand which kind of bike serves your purpose. You have sportbikes, cruisers, adventure tourers, street naked, and more to choose from. Do you plan to just commute or ride over long distances? Do you plan to hit the track or is comfort and fuel efficiency your priority? These are some of the questions you will have to ask yourself before you narrow down on the preferred bike. There are exceptions, of course, like buying that dream motorcycle which you've always wanted. You should buy that no matter the purpose.

Look for pre-owned motorcycles online or at used bike dealers. Check within your local circles for a trusted buy

2. Search

Once you've narrowed down on the motorcycle of your choice, it's time to search and inspect for the right bike. Try to search in your local circle if there is a used bike for sale or look for classifieds or deals online. You can go to the several used bike dealers in your respective city or opt for preowned two-wheeler sellers like Droom, Olx, DriveX and more. Don't be in a haste to buy any pre-owned bike. Look for multiple options before narrowing down to which one suits your budget and purpose.

Get a trusted friend or mechanic to inspect the motorcycle or head to the brand service centre for a detailed inspected report

3. Inspect & Test Ride

Take a test ride of the motorcycle you've narrowed down and see if all the components are in working order. This includes the engine, suspension, brakes, electricals, instrument cluster and more. Signs of rusting are a red flag, and so is a sagging suspension coil. Ask an experienced friend or a trusted mechanic to tag along for the right advice. Alternatively, you can ask the brand's service centre to provide you with a detailed inspection report for a small fee, which will give you a clear idea of the strengths and shortcomings of the used bike.

Make it a point to go through the service records and ownership details, especially if the bike has changed hands multiple times. Check if any pending fines need to be paid off by the current owner. Organised pre-owned bike dealers do take away some of these hassles by providing diagnosis and a warranty. However, it does come at a premium.

Negotiate to get the best deal possible when buying a pre-owned bike but where everybody wins

4. Negotiate

A thorough inspection will leave you in a better space to negotiate on the pre-owned bike. It's better to spend some time, money and effort now than live with an unreliable bike. The last thing you want is additional expenses after you've completed the deal. If the current tyres are at the end of their life, that's an immediate expense after purchase. You can negotiate and bring the price down. You can also do the same with other components based on their life.

Remember to be reasonable when making an offer. Check the market value for a pre-owned bike and then compare if the bike you are looking to purchase fits within your expectations. If the bike is in good condition and you make a lowball offer, you may end up losing on a strong deal. Approach it with the intention that everybody involved wins.

Your riding gear expense should be budgeted when buying a new or pre-owned bike. It is as important as the bike itself

5. Invest In Riding Gear

We can't say this enough but buying a bike, new or used, is just one part of the purchase. When you allocate the budget for your next motorcycle, you also need to factor in the cost of riding gear involved. Any helmet can last up to five years, which is when its ability to absorb impacts is the strongest. So, if your helmet is old, it's time to invest in a new one. Look out for helmets that have DOT or ECE rating, along with the ISI mark, to ensure you get something safe for your head. We advise upgrading to a riding jacket, pants and boots, to ensure maximum protection.

