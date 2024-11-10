EICMA 2024: Honda unveils electric forced induction on a new V3 motorbike engine

Honda has unveiled its new electric forced induction technology on its new V3 motorcycle engine, claiming it to be a world-first innovation. The manufacturer has showcased this technology at the renowned EICMA two-wheeler exhibition being held in Milan, Italy. The engine was shown mounted to a trellis frame at the show along with a red electric compressor attached to it.

Honda V3 engine: What's the hype?

Honda says that its V3 engine is the first of its kind worldwide. It has been made while keeping the higher displacement category in mind. The cylinders mounted in a V configuration are 75 degrees apart and the temperature is controlled via water-cooling. The engine will be more compact and slimmer as compared to traditional inline three-cylinder engines owing to its V configuration.

Honda V3 engine: Electric compressor

The electrical compressor is mounted on top and capable of controlling the amount of air pushed in irrespective of the speed at which the engine is running. This allows for a more responsive throttle with torque being offered even at lower engine speeds. Honda also says that the electrical compressor allows for a more flexible layout within the limited space available on a motorcycle chassis. The compressor being electric also doesn't need a separate intercooler.

The electrical forced induction compressor is depicted at the top of the engine attached to the air intake box of the motorcycle.

The development of the V3 engine featuring an electric compressor, represents Honda’s new approach to the future of internal combustion technology. This engine is designed to enhance the riding experience for motorcyclists with plans to integrate it into larger displacement models and continue refining it for future mass production.

Apart from this innovation, Honda says that is also focusing on catering to the rest of its customer base. The manufacturer says that they are working on creating models for commuting and also for recreation. There is also a focus on developing electric two-wheeler options by the manufacturer. In the Indian market, Honda offers two-wheelers from the 125 cc displacement size up to the 1800 cc range.

