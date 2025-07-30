Ducati Panigale V4 awarded 2025 Red Dot Design Award. Take a look…

HT Auto
By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 30 Jul 2025, 20:00 pm
  • The 2025 Ducati Panigale V4 pays homage to the 916 with redesigned features, lighter weight, and advanced suspension.

The Ducati Panigale V4 gets an eye-catching design, which has helped it achieve this feat. (Ducati)
The Ducati Panigale V4 gets an eye-catching design, which has helped it achieve this feat.
The Ducati Panigale V4 has been awarded the Red Dot Design Award for 2025. The Red Dot Design Award is one of the world's largest design competitions, which is divided into three disciplines: Product Design, Brands & Communication Design and Design Concept. The judges of the competition mentioned, “The Panigale V4 impresses with a precise design language that successfully combines aerodynamic functionality and stylistic clarity."

The 2025 Ducati Panigale V4 went on sale in the Indian market in March 2025. It gets two variants, the Standard and the S. Priced at 29.99 lakh and 36.50 lakh respectively (both ex-showroom), the motorcycles are sold in India through the CBU route.

What cosmetic updates are featured on the 2025 Ducati Panigale V4?

Ducati states that the new Panigale V4 draws inspiration from the 916 Panigale. Consequently, some lines from the 916 have been carried over to the seventh generation of Panigale. The bodywork has been completely redesigned, now including winglets and a new diamond-shaped fuel tank. The motorcycle also sports a new set of slimmer LED headlamps.

Also Read : New-gen Ducati Monster with V2 engine spied testing in Europe: What you should know

What distinguishes the Ducati Panigale V4 S from the Standard version?

The primary difference lies in the suspension components. The Standard model features fully adjustable Showa BPF 43 mm forks at the front and a fully adjustable Sachs shock at the rear. In contrast, the S trim is equipped with Ohlins NPX forks upfront and Ohlins TTX36 at the rear. Additionally, the two bikes differ in their forged aluminium wheels, which help reduce weight; the V4 S is 4 kg lighter, weighing 187 kg.

What are the modifications to the chassis of the 2025 Ducati Panigale V4?

The frame and swingarm have been redesigned, which has reduced lateral stiffness. Purists may be disappointed that the single-piece swingarm has been replaced with a new double-sided hollow unit. Ducati claims this new swingarm provides better stability, mechanical grip, and traction.

Also Read : Ducati Scrambler 1100 discontinued globally, goes off sale in India

What braking hardware is used on the Ducati Panigale V4?

The Panigale V4 is equipped with Brembo's Hypure callipers, regarded as some of the best in the industry. They are lighter, feature a new pad retention system, and have improved ventilation. Customers can also opt for callipers in various colours, including red, yellow, black, and gold.

What powers the new Ducati Panigale V4?

It is powered by a 1,103 cc Desmosedici Stradale V4 engine that is now Euro5+ compliant, producing 213 bhp at 13,500 rpm and 120 Nm at 11,250 rpm. The engine is paired with a six-speed gearbox with a standard quickshifter.

First Published Date: 30 Jul 2025, 20:00 pm IST
TAGS: ducati panigale v4 panigale v4 ducati

