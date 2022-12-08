HT Auto
Ducati DesertX ADV to be launched on 12th December: Details

Ducati India has released a new teaser of their upcoming motorcycle on social media. It is the DesertX adventure tourer by Ducati that will be launched on 12th December. The teaser just shows the LED Daytime Running Lamps of the DesertX ADV. As of now, no further details have been revealed by the Ducati. The DesertX is the first serious off-road adventure tourer from Ducati.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 08 Dec 2022, 15:14 PM
Ducati DesertX is already on sale in the global market.
The India-spec version of the DesertX might offer some different equipment and features than the global-spec version. The DesertX that is on sale in the global market is equipped with a 5-inch TFT screen that is placed vertically and is offered as standard. Moreover, it is compatible with Bluetooth connectivity. Moreover, there are six riding modes - Touring, Urban, Wet, Rally, Enduro and Sport. There are also four power modes on offer namely Low, Medium, High and Full.

The teaser of Ducati shared on social media.
Ducati is also offering a lot of riding aids on DesertX. There is cornering ABS, traction control, IMU from Bosch, bi-directional quick-shifter, wheelie control, and Engine Brake Control. There is also cruise control that comes in handy when the rider is doing long touring. Ducati lets the rider set three levels of ABS. It is also equipped with full LED lighting and Ducati Brake Light.

The DesertX is specifically designed to tackle off-road terrain. So, it comes with a 21-inch front and 18-inch rear. The ground clearance is 250 mm and the frame is designed to withstand the toughest conditions, Ducati says. The motorcycle comes equipped with Pirelli Scorpion Rally STR tubeless tires. The suspension setup consists of 46 mm up-side down forks in the front and a monoshock at the rear.

The engine on duty is the 937 cc Desmodromic unit. It puts out 110 bhp of max power at 9,250 rpm and 92 Nm of peak torque at 6,500 rpm. The engine is 1.7 kg lighter than its previous iteration and comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox. Ducati has retuned the engine and shortened the ratios.

 

 

 

First Published Date: 08 Dec 2022, 15:14 PM IST
TAGS: Ducati India DesertX ADV Adventure tourer
