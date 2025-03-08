Copyright © HT Media Limited
BMW Motorrad launches 2025 C 400 GT scooter at 11.50 lakh in India

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 08 Mar 2025, 08:41 AM
  • The 2025 BMW C 400 GT scooter, priced at 11.50 lakh, features a 350 cc engine, improved storage and advanced technology.
The all-new BMW C 400 GT gets a kerb weight of 214 kg.

BMW Motorrad has launched the 2025 C 400 GT scooter at 11.50 lakh (ex-showroom) in the Indian markets. The 2025 BMW C 400 GT is positioned as a premium maxi-scooter that blends performance, technology and offers more comfort. The scooter has been priced 25,000 higher than its predecessor and it has been designed to focus on both commuting as well as touring. The maxi-scooter keeps its position as one of the most premium scooters available in the country with its updated pricing, design and storage.

Design and styling

The 2025 BMW C 400 GT continues to embody the maxi-scooter design with sharp lines and an aerodynamic profile. It is offered in Blackstorm Metallic and Diamond White Metallic color schemes, both part of the Exclusive variant. The Exclusive variant further enhances the scooter's premium appeal with golden rims, a black seat bench featuring an embroidered emblem and golden brake calipers.

Also Read : 2025 BMW R 18 lineup unveiled, could launch in India

Features and convenience

Catering to touring enthusiasts, BMW Motorrad has increased the storage capacity of the new C 400 GT. The scooter now features a 4.5-litre right compartment and a 37.6-litre underseat compartment, with modifications to the seat tub optimising available space.

The scooter also gets safety features like lean-sensitive ABS, Dynamic Brake Control (DBC), Dynamic Traction Control (DTC) and engine drag torque control (called MSR) for added security.

The scooter comes equipped with a standard 6.5-inch TFT display and users can also opt for a larger 10.25-inch TFT display featuring Connectivity Pro, which gets improved navigation, media and smartphone integration through a high-resolution interface. A built-in charging unit in the left storage compartment, along with USB-C and 12V ports, ensures seamless charging on the go.

Also Read : 2025 KTM 390 Adventure X vs BMW G 310 GS: Which side to take in this battle of ADVs

Engine and performance

Powering the 2025 BMW C 400 GT is a 350 cc liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine that produces 33.5 hp at 7,500 rpm and 35 Nm of peak torque at 5,750 rpm. The engine is paired with a CVT transmission for smooth power delivery. The scooter also boasts advanced rider assistance features, including ABS with lean-sensitive braking assistance, dynamic brake control and traction control, ensuring improved safety and handling.

First Published Date: 08 Mar 2025, 08:41 AM IST
TAGS: bmw bmw c 400 gt c 400 gt
