2025 BMW C 400 GT teased for India, launch soon

BMW Motorrad India has dropped the teaser for the 2025 C 400 GT luxury scooter on its social media handles, hinting at an imminent launch. The BMW C 400 GT has been on sale in India since 2021, and the 2025 edition will bring a host of upgrades to the premium offering. The C 400 GT received a global update last year and will arrive in India as a Completely Built Unit (CBU).

2025 BMW C 400 GT: What's New?

The 2025 BMW C 400 GT gets styling revisions, including new stripes on the front apron and the GT decal on the side panels. The white colour option is available with gold wheels internationally. There are improvements to the storage space with the scooter getting a collective increment of 12 litres over the older model. The under-seat storage has gone up by 23 per cent from 30.5 litres to 37.6 litres and can now accommodate a 15-inch laptop. The front pockets are now larger by 12 litres and get optional smartphone charging and cooling. BMW has also added an adjustable windshield as standard on the new C 400 GT.

The 2025 BMW C 400 GT gets the updated 350 cc engine that's now Euro 5+ compliant

Other feature upgrades include lean-sensitive ABS and traction control, as well as Dynamic Brake Control (DBC). The premium scooter is now available with a 6.5-inch TFT display as standard, which not only offers an improved quality and user experience but also comes with a new BMW Motorrad Connected app. BMW also offers a larger 10.25-inch display as an option with the scooter.

2025 BMW C 400 GT: Specifications

Powering the 2025 BMW C 400 GT is the updated 350 cc liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine that’s now Euro 5+ compliant. The motor is tuned for 34 bhp at 7,500 rpm and 35 Nm of peak torque at 5,750 rpm, paired with a CVT automatic. Other cycle parts include telescopic forks at the front and dual shock absorbers at the rear. Braking comes from disc brakes at either end.

The BMW C 400 GT is the most expensive petrol-powered scooter on sale in India, and the 2025 version is only expected to command a higher price tag. The premium offering is expected to arrive in limited numbers and will certainly be a showstopper wherever it goes. It will be interesting to see if BMW brings the C 400 X, the more rugged version, to India as well.

