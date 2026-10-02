BMW F 450 R breaks cover; Gets 420cc twin-cylinder engine with 48 hp

BMW Motorrad has expanded its new F 450 family with the F 450 R , a naked motorcycle designed around everyday road riding and sporty handling. The model sits in the A2 licence category in overseas markets and draws styling cues from the larger S 1000 R . BMW is offering the motorcycle in four versions, with equipment levels increasing as customers move towards the M Sport variants.

The F 450 R range starts with the Base variant, followed by Exclusive, M Sport and M Sport with Innovation Package. Higher trims add features such as Shift Assistant Pro, Sport Suspension, Riding Modes Pro and the Easy Ride Clutch.

Convenience features

A 6.5-inch TFT instrument cluster provides smartphone connectivity, navigation, music and call functions. M Sport versions gain additional displays covering lean angle, braking data and lap timing. Other available equipment includes full-LED lighting, heated grips, a USB-C charging port, a reversible gearshift pattern and different seat-height options.

Engine and performance

The F 450 R uses a newly developed 420cc liquid-cooled parallel-twin engine. It develops 48 bhp at 8,750 rpm and 43 Nm at 6,750 rpm. BMW says almost 80 per cent of the engine’s maximum torque is available from 3,000 rpm, which is intended to make the motorcycle easier to use through its lower and middle rev ranges.

A 135-degree crankpin arrangement gives the twin-cylinder motor its specific firing character and exhaust note. The motorcycle uses a six-speed gearbox, while selected versions are equipped with Shift Assistant Pro for clutchless gear changes in both directions. BMW claims fuel consumption of 3.8 litres per 100 km. With its 14-litre tank, the claimed theoretical range is more than 350 km.

Lightweight road-focused chassis

The motorcycle is built around a tubular steel space frame, with the engine integrated as a stressed structural component. BMW has focused the chassis setup on agility, with the F 450 R intended to change direction quickly without becoming difficult for less experienced riders.

Up front, the motorcycle gets a 43 mm KYB upside-down fork, while the rear uses a KYB monoshock linked to an aluminium swingarm. Sport-oriented versions add adjustable suspension settings. Ready-to-Ride weight is rated at 175 kg, giving the bike a relatively low mass for its output.

Electronics and rider assistance

BMW has equipped the F 450 R with a broad set of electronic aids. Standard equipment includes ABS Pro, Dynamic Brake Control, Dynamic Traction Control and Engine Drag Torque Control.

There are three riding modes: Rain, Road and Dynamic. The higher-spec versions add a configurable Dynamic Pro mode. An optional Easy Ride Clutch can also automate clutch operation during starting, stopping and gear changes when paired with Shift Assistant Pro.

Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.

First Published Date: