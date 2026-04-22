BMW F 450 GS launches tomorrow; Price expectations

BMW Motorrad is set to introduce the all-new F 450 GS in India on April 23, with pre-bookings already underway ahead of the official price announcement. The upcoming adventure motorcycle will be produced locally through BMW’s long-standing partnership with TVS Motor Company, signalling a push to strengthen its mid-capacity portfolio in the country.

The F 450 GS will be manufactured in India under the BMW–TVS collaboration, which has previously delivered models such as the G 310 R and G 310 RR, along with TVS derivatives like the Apache RR 310 and RTR 310. Local assembly is expected to help BMW position the new model more competitively in terms of pricing.

BMW F 450 GS: Line-up update

With its arrival, the F 450 GS will effectively take the place of the G 310 GS in BMW Motorrad’s India range. The new motorcycle is expected to serve as the brand’s most accessible adventure offering, broadening its reach among buyers looking to step into the ADV segment.

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BMW F 450 GS: Engine and performance

Power comes from a 420 cc, twin-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine producing around 47 bhp and 43 Nm. The motor uses electronic fuel injection and throttle-by-wire technology, paired with a 6-speed gearbox and slipper clutch. Rider aids include traction control via BMW Motorrad’s Dynamic Traction Control system.

BMW F 450 GS: Chassis and hardware

The motorcycle is built on a steel tube frame with the engine acting as a stressed member. Suspension setup includes a 43 mm upside-down front fork and a rear monoshock with adjustable damping. It rides on 19-inch front and 17-inch rear cross-spoke wheels.

Braking duties are handled by a 310 mm front disc with a four-piston caliper and a 240 mm rear disc, supported by dual-channel ABS. The bike weighs 178 kg and features a 13.6-litre fuel tank, while seat height stands at 33.3 inches.

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BMW F 450 GS: Price expectations and rivals

The F 450 GS is likely to be priced at a premium over the outgoing G 310 GS, with estimates placing it in the ₹5 lakh to ₹5.5 lakh (ex-showroom) range. Final pricing will be revealed at launch.

Once launched, the F 450 GS will compete directly with the KTM 390 Adventure and the Royal Enfield Himalayan 450, both of which dominate the affordable ADV space in India. It will also face competition from upcoming and higher-capacity options like the CFMoto 450MT and Honda NX500, depending on pricing and positioning.

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