Benelli TRK 251 launch on December 16: Expected price here

Premium motorcycle manufacturer Benelli is all set to launch its new adventure tourer motorcycle Benelli TRK 251 on December 16. The motorcycle maker already opened bookings for this model last month at ₹6,000. Upon launch, this adventure tourer will challenge rivals such as Royal Enfield Himalayan and KTM 250 Adventure.

Speaking about pricing, Benelli is still tight-lipped about the price tag of TRK 251. However, expect it to come competitively priced between ₹2.2-2. lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

The premium bike maker had earlier announced via its social media handle that the upcoming TRK 251 adventure tourer Also, it will be available in three different colour options – Glossy White, Glossy Black and Glossy Grey.

The Benelli TRK 251 comes with an aggressive look that is similar to the bigger ADv bikes of the brand. The key design elements that grab attention include a dual-pod LED headlamp with a semi-faired design, a digital instrument cluster, a tall windshield and a stepped-up rider seat.

The adventure tourer also gets upside-down front forks and a rear mono-shock ensuring a tough suspension setup. For braking, it gets single, petal-type disc brakes on both wheels. The black alloy wheels come wrapped with meaty rubbers capable of taking off-roading duty.

The power source for the Benelli TRK 251 is a new generation 249 cc single-cylinder engine that is mated to a six-speed transmission. This engine is capable of churning out 25.8 bhp of maximum power and 21.2 Nm of maximum torque output.

Benelli TRK 251 comes as a part of the company's strategy to venture into a new segment of affordable and high-performance adventure tourers. The company has plans to launch an array of new products in the Indian market in 2022. Expect it to hint about upcoming products during the launch of TRK 251.