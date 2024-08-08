Bajaj Freedom 125 CNG bike goes on sale in Delhi-NCR after Maharashtra & Gujarat

Bajaj Auto has expanded the availability of the newly launched Freedom 125 CNG bike and the all-new offering will now be available in Delhi-NCR priced from ₹94,995 onwards (ex-showroom, Delhi). The company has begun sales in the national capital today and will be available across the brand's dealerships. While sales first began in Maharashtra and Gujarat, the company recently announced its plans to accelerate the rollout of its CNG bike in more markets owing to overwhelming demand.

Bajaj Freedom 125 on sale in Delhi

Bajaj says it received over 30,000 inquiries from across India in the first week of launch, prompting the bike maker to accelerate the nationwide expansion of the Freedom CNG motorcycle. The world-first offering packs a 125 cc two-valve, single-cylinder engine that runs on CNG with a 2 kg cylinder placed under the seat, while there's a 2-litre petrol tank as a limp-home feature.

The Bajaj Freedom 125 CNG bike is priced from ₹ 94,995 (ex-Showroom, Delhi) and gets a 2 kg CNG cylinder with a 2-litre petrol tank

Bajaj claims a cost reduction of nearly 50 per cent in running costs with the Freedom CNG. The company promises a combined range of 330 km on CNG and petrol, while we managed to achieve about 280 km in our test cycle. Owners with a more sedate riding style will be able to achieve higher efficiencies in both petrol and CNG modes. Speaking of which, the bike allows you to switch from CNG to petrol and vice versa on the fly, using a switch on the left switch cube.

Speaking about expanding sales to Delhi, Sarang Kanade, President, Motorcycles -Bajaj Auto, “We received an overwhelming response from our customers and are committed to making the Bajaj Freedom 125 accessible to as many Indians as possible. After Maharashtra, Gujarat and Kerala, to celebrate our nation's 77th Independence Day, we're expanding availability to 77 towns, with a launch today in the Delhi NCR region. The Freedom 125 not only addresses rising fuel costs but also supports our commitment to reducing the environmental impact of transportation."

Bajaj Freedom 125 Features

The Bajaj Freedom 125 has also been impressive with an unconventional design that's more sporty and less commuter. The bike boasts a decent build quality with sturdy plastics and paint finish, while the model packs a digital instrument console with Bluetooth connectivity with turn-by-turn navigation. The CNG bike has undergone 11 rigorous safety tests to ensure its ruggedness and durability.

