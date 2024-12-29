Bajaj Freedom 125 CNG Bike becomes affordable. Here's how much it costs

Bajaj Freedom 125 is the only CNG bike in the world.
It has received a price cut of ₹10,000
Bajaj Freedom 125 is now priced at ₹85,000 ex-showroom.
Bajaj Freedom 125 promises to cut running costs of a motorcycle by up to 50 per cent compared to its ICE versions.
Earlier, Bajaj Freedom 125 was priced at ₹95,000 ex-showroom.
Bajaj Freedom 125 claims the mileage to be 102 km/kg
While running on petrol, the motorcycle delivers 64 kmpl.
Bajaj claims the Freedom 125 can run up to 200 km on CNG alone.
The petrol tank adds 130 km for a total range of 330 km