Ather offers free RSA, free checking & more benefits to flood-affected customers

Ather Energy has announced a host of benefits to support its customers in Tamil Nadu, who have been affected due to the flood that was caused by Cyclone Michuang. The electric two-wheeler manufacturer in a social media post announced that it is offering free roadside assistance to the affected Ather scooter owners. Besides this, it is also offering free comprehensive vehicle checkups and other benefits as well. These benefits will be available between 9th December and 31st December 2023, claimed the automaker.

Cyclone Michuang has caused havoc in various coastal regions of Tamil Nadu. While the flood due to the cyclone has impacted the lives of the people in those regions adversely, vehicles including cars and two-wheelers too have been affected due to that. Several automakers including car manufacturers and two-wheeler makers have announced their respective supportive measures for their affected customers.

Car manufacturers like Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors, Toyota, Renault, Hyundai, and Audi have already announced their respective supportive measures. Two-wheeler manufacturers like Yamaha, TVS and Suzuki Motorcycle have walked the same path. Ather Energy has become the latest automaker in the list to announce such measures.

The supportive measures announced by Ather Energy for its affected customers in Tamil Nadu include free roadside assistance and free comprehensive vehicle checkups. Besides that, the EV manufacturer also announced a 10 per cent discount on non-insurance parts replacement and damaged parts of the Ather scooters, which have been damaged due to the flood. The company further announced that it will offer priority claim approval and settlement of policies purchased through Ather Energy.

