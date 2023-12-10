HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto Two Wheelers Suzuki Motorcycle Launches Special Service Campaign For Cyclone Michaung Affected Customers

Suzuki Motorcycle extends support for Cyclone Michaung-affected customers

Suzuki Motorcycle India has announced a free service campaign for flood-affected customers in Chennai and neighbouring districts. The Japanese two-wheeler giant on Saturday announced the service campaign for the customers in Tamil Nadu who have been impacted adversely due to the Cylocne Michuang. Suzuki Motorcycle has claimed that this initiative is aimed at reducing the financial impact of vehicle repairs on the affected customers.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 10 Dec 2023, 09:17 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Suzuki Hayabusa
Suzuki Motorcycle India announced a free service campaign for the flood-affected customers in Tamil Nadu who have been impacted adversely due to Cyclone Michuang.
Suzuki Hayabusa
Suzuki Motorcycle India announced a free service campaign for the flood-affected customers in Tamil Nadu who have been impacted adversely due to Cyclone Michuang.

Suzuki Motorcycle India said that it has activated its dealer networks in regions like Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur to assist its customers with free comprehensive checkups of the Suzuki two-wheelers. The auto company would also support customers with free replacement of engine oil, engine oil filter, air filter, and fuel filter among others till the end of December 2023, claimed Suzuki Motorcycle India.

Cyclone Michuang has hit multiple coastal regions of Tamil Nadu hard flooding many areas. This has caused havoc on the lives of the people in those regions as well as impacted their vehicles adversely. Several automakers including passenger vehicle manufacturers and two-wheeler makers have already announced their supportive measures for their respective customers. Suzuki Motorcycle India comes as the latest entrant on that list. Previously, car manufacturers such as Tata Motors, Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Mahindra, Audi, Toyota, and Renault have announced their supportive measures for their respective customers. Among the two-wheeler manufacturers, TVS and Yamaha have announced similar supportive measures.

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
Suzuki Gixxer (HT Auto photo)
Suzuki Gixxer
₹ 1.12 - 1.27 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Pure Ev Epluto 7g Max (HT Auto photo)
PURE EV Epluto 7G Max
₹ 1.15 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Suzuki Gixxer 250 (HT Auto photo)
Suzuki Gixxer 250
₹ 1.64 - 1.89 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Suzuki Gixxer Sf (HT Auto photo)
Suzuki Gixxer SF
₹ 1.22 - 1.36 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Suzuki Gixxer Sf 250 (HT Auto photo)
Suzuki Gixxer SF 250
₹ 1.71 - 1.89 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Hero Splendor Plus (HT Auto photo)
Hero Splendor Plus
₹ 75,141 - 76,486**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

Speaking about its initiative to support the affected customers in Tamil Nadu, Suzuki Motorcycle Indiua's Managing Director Kenichi Umeda said the automobile company hopes that this initiative would not only reduce the financial impact of vehicle repairs but also speed up the restoration of mobility for its customers at the earliest. "The Cyclone Michaung has had a severe impact on the lives and belongings of people as the affected cities got flooded. We have announced a special service campaign under which we are offering a comprehensive check-up apart from substantial support on labour and spare parts depending upon the severity of the impact each vehicle has had to withstand," he said.

First Published Date: 10 Dec 2023, 09:17 AM IST
TAGS: Tata Maruti Suzuki Hyundai Suzuki Motorcycle Suzuki

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
74% OFF
Microfiber Car Cleaning Soft Brush Ideal as Mop Duster, Washing Brush with Long Handle, Dust Cleaner Car Wash Brush with Handle, Soft Brush Scratch Free, Cleaning Dashboard Curved Design - Grey
Rs. 389 Rs. 1,499
Amazon_Logo
64% OFF
Antson Portable High Power 2 in 1 Car Vacuum Cleaner | USB Rechargeable Wireless Handheld Car Vacuum Cleaner Traveling, Camping Reusable and Sustainable, Portable,Rechargeable Vacuum (2 in 1)
Rs. 699 Rs. 1,939
Amazon_Logo
1% OFF
GOODAIR Clear Car Windshield Enhancer | Classic |12 Tablets
Rs. 295 Rs. 299
Amazon_Logo
SHAYONAM Dent Removal Kit - Powerful Car Dent Repair Kit - Suction Cup Dent Puller Handle Lifter and Dent Repair Puller for Car Body Dent, Glass, Tiles and Mirror (Plastic)
Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
Powered by: Acko Logo
Please be noted that any information provided herein above will be received by Acko General Insurance Limited (“Acko”). By mentioning the above information, you agree to provide these details and information to Acko.
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.