Suzuki Motorcycle extends support for Cyclone Michaung-affected customers

Suzuki Motorcycle India has announced a free service campaign for flood-affected customers in Chennai and neighbouring districts. The Japanese two-wheeler giant on Saturday announced the service campaign for the customers in Tamil Nadu who have been impacted adversely due to the Cylocne Michuang. Suzuki Motorcycle has claimed that this initiative is aimed at reducing the financial impact of vehicle repairs on the affected customers.

Suzuki Motorcycle India said that it has activated its dealer networks in regions like Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur to assist its customers with free comprehensive checkups of the Suzuki two-wheelers. The auto company would also support customers with free replacement of engine oil, engine oil filter, air filter, and fuel filter among others till the end of December 2023, claimed Suzuki Motorcycle India.

Cyclone Michuang has hit multiple coastal regions of Tamil Nadu hard flooding many areas. This has caused havoc on the lives of the people in those regions as well as impacted their vehicles adversely. Several automakers including passenger vehicle manufacturers and two-wheeler makers have already announced their supportive measures for their respective customers. Suzuki Motorcycle India comes as the latest entrant on that list. Previously, car manufacturers such as Tata Motors, Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Mahindra, Audi, Toyota, and Renault have announced their supportive measures for their respective customers. Among the two-wheeler manufacturers, TVS and Yamaha have announced similar supportive measures.

Speaking about its initiative to support the affected customers in Tamil Nadu, Suzuki Motorcycle Indiua's Managing Director Kenichi Umeda said the automobile company hopes that this initiative would not only reduce the financial impact of vehicle repairs but also speed up the restoration of mobility for its customers at the earliest. "The Cyclone Michaung has had a severe impact on the lives and belongings of people as the affected cities got flooded. We have announced a special service campaign under which we are offering a comprehensive check-up apart from substantial support on labour and spare parts depending upon the severity of the impact each vehicle has had to withstand," he said.

