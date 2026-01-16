Aprilia RS-GP26 unveiled for MotoGP 2026 season

Aprilia Racing has pulled the covers off the RS-GP26 ahead of the 2026 MotoGP season. The Italian manufacturer will once again rely on Marco Bezzecchi and Jorge Martin as its factory riders, continuing a partnership that showed strong promise last year. The new bike builds on Aprilia’s most successful MotoGP campaign so far and reflects a project that continues to evolve both technically and competitively.

A new look

While the RS-GP26 retains Aprilia Racing’s familiar colours, the livery features an important new element. The bike now carries the lion, a historic symbol closely linked to Aprilia Racing’s roots.

The winged lion of Venice, located close to Aprilia’s Noale base, represents strength, determination, and resilience. According to the team, it reflects the spirit of a group that refuses to give up and continues to push forward through challenges.

Building on a landmark season

Aprilia enters 2026 with momentum. The 2025 season was the strongest in the team’s MotoGP history. The manufacturer finished second in the Constructors’ Championship with 418 points, crossing the 400-point mark for the first time.

Marco Bezzecchi ended the year third in the Riders’ Championship with 353 points, the best-ever result for an Aprilia rider. Across the season, the team claimed 19 podiums, including three sprint wins and four Grand Prix victories. Five pole positions were added to the tally, along with Aprilia’s 300th MotoGP win at Phillip Island, later extended to 302.

What’s new on the RS-GP26

The RS-GP26 is described as a major step forward. Every area of the bike has been refined. Updates include aerodynamics, chassis layout, electronics, and the V4 engine, with development focused on parts not limited by regulations.

The project has been led by Aprilia’s technical team in Noale under Fabiano Sterlacchini. Innovation remains at the core of the bike’s design. This is also the final evolution of the current MotoGP technical era. With 1000cc engines and advanced ride-height devices set to be banned from 2027, Aprilia says the RS-GP26 will be the fastest bike it has ever built.

Trackhouse partnership continues

Aprilia will again work closely with the Trackhouse MotoGP Team. Raul Fernandez and Ai Ogura will contribute valuable race data and feedback. The partnership is positioned as a long-term technical collaboration rather than a traditional satellite arrangement.

Team motivated to give their best

Marco Bezzecchi said, “I am highly motivated, and I can’t wait to have fun in the saddle. The 2025 season finale was extremely positive, and that boosts our confidence even more. The goal is to start the season straight away in the best possible way."

And Jorge Martin commented, saying, “This will be a year where I want to get back to battling for the top spots and winning. As soon as I am at 100% fitness, we’ll be ready for anything."

While Massimo Rivola, CEO of Aprilia Racing, said, “We are coming from a solid 2025, which allowed us to reach an extremely high level of competitiveness, and the goal now is to battle in every race. We believe very much in the RS-GP26, and we maintain that it has great potential, as do our riders."

