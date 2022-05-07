HT Auto
After Android Auto, Honda H'Ness now launched with iOS compatibility

Honda 2Wheelers India has launched the iOS integration for its Honda Smartphone Voice Command system on its HNess CB350 motorcycle. 
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 07 May 2022, 09:48 AM
H'Ness CB 350 gets Honda's smart voice control system.
H'Ness CB 350 gets Honda's smart voice control system.
H'Ness CB 350 gets Honda's smart voice control system.
H'Ness CB 350 gets Honda's smart voice control system.

Honda 2Wheelers India has launched the iOS integration for its Honda Smartphone Voice Command system on its HNess CB350, the same was previously only available with Android Auto system. The company's Honda Smartphone Voice Command system functions by connecting to a smartphone via Bluetooth and shows calls, messages, and navigation information. However, this feature is only available on the bike's higher-spec DLX Pro and Anniversary Edition trims. While the DLX Pro has been priced at 2,03,179, the Anniversary Edition costs 2,05,679 (both ex-showroom, Delhi). 

Apart from the new iOS compatibility integration, the rest of the details on the motorcycle remain unchanged. It continues to sport the same set of features such as full-LED lighting, Honda Selectable Torque Control, assist and slipper clutch, a semi-digital instrument cluster, side-stand with engine inhibitor, and a dual-channel ABS.

(Also Read: All-new 2022 Honda RS-X underbone-style scooter launched: Key highlights)

At the heart of the motorcycle sits a 348.3cc, single-cylinder engine that is responsible for delivering 21bhp of power at 5,500rpm and peak torque of 30Nm at 3,000rpm. The engine comes mated to a 6-speed manual transmission. The hardware kit on the motorcycle includes telescopic front forks, twin rear springs, and disc brakes on both wheels.

Meanwhile, Honda has rolled out a fresh price hike on its popular Activa 125 and the Activa 6G scooters. Both the scooters have become expensive in the range of 500 to 1,000. And the latest price rejig comes into effect starting from April 1st. While the Honda Activa 6G range now starts from 71,432 onwards, the Activa 125 is now listed from 74,989 onwards. (Both price ex-showroom, Delhi)

First Published Date: 07 May 2022, 09:48 AM IST
TAGS: Honda Honda H'Ness Honda CB 350 Honda CB350 Honda H'Ness CB 350
