5 things to expect from the upcoming Norton Manx R superbike in India

Norton Motorcycles has officially launched the new Manx R superbike in the UK, kicking off the brand’s renewed global strategy under TVS Motor Company ownership. Positioned as the flagship product in the brand’s upcoming four-model lineup, the Norton Manx R brings an all-new V4 superbike platform with premium hardware, advanced electronics, and multiple variants on offer. With the motorcycle expected to reach India later this year, here are five major highlights buyers can expect from the upcoming Norton flagship.

1. A new 1,200 cc V4 engine with over 200 bhp

The biggest talking point of the Norton Manx R is its all-new 1,200 cc 72-degree V4 engine. In UK-spec model, the power unit makes 203.18 bhp and 130 Nm of torque, paired with a 6-speed gearbox. Placing it firmly in litre-class superbike territory alongside some of the most performance-focused motorcycles globally, the V4 engine also signals Norton’s intent to position the Manx R as a proper halo product. If the bike makes it to India with the same tune, it would instantly become one of the most powerful motorcycles sold on our shores.

2. Multiple variants with varying equipment levels

The Norton Manx R is powered by a new 1,200 cc V4 engine producing over 200 bhp

Norton has launched the Manx R internationally in four distinct variants: Base, Apex, Signature, and First Edition. The entry-level versions use manually adjustable Marzocchi suspension, while the higher-spec models offer electronically adjustable semi-active setups. The Signature and First Edition trims move into ultra-premium territory with carbon fibre bodywork, lightweight carbon wheels, integrated exhaust systems, and exclusive detailing. Premium Brembo Hypure brake callipers are standard across the range. While remains unclear which versions will eventually come to India, we expect to see the base and top-spec variants make their way here.

3. Broad tech suite

The new Norton Manx R gets a comprehensive electronics package centred around a six-axis IMU. This enables advanced rider aids such as traction control and slide control. The bike also gets a large 8-inch TFT display.

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4. Premium materials and lightweight components

Higher-spec Manx R variants feature electronically adjustable semi-active suspension

The Manx R is set apart from its counterparts with the extensive use of exotic materials on the top-spec variants. The Signature version swaps to carbon fibre bodywork and lightweight Rotobox carbon wheels, while the limited-run First Edition adds titanium chassis, engine, and bodywork fasteners. These changes are not merely cosmetic, as they also contribute toward reducing weight and improving handling dynamics. The variants also get different seating layouts, with higher trims moving to a single-seat setup for a more focused superbike experience.

5. India pricing could benefit from the UK-India FTA

In the UK, the standard Norton Manx R starts at £20,250, which roughly converts to around ₹26 lakh before duties and taxes. Meanwhile, the Signature version climbs to nearly £38,750, or close to ₹50 lakh. India pricing will ultimately depend on import strategy, localisation plans, and which variants are launched here. However, the recently signed UK-India free trade agreement could potentially help reduce import costs for premium British motorcycles in the future. Even then, the Manx R will likely remain a niche flagship product aimed at enthusiasts looking for something more exclusive than mainstream superbikes.

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