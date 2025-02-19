2025 Triumph Speed T4: Should you consider buying the updated motorcycle?

The Triumph Speed T4 has recently received some notable updates making it an attractive choice for enthusiasts looking for a stylish and sporty motorcycle in the 350-500cc segment. Here are five key highlights of the Speed T4 that make it stand out from its rivals:

1 New colours The Triumph Speed T4 now comes in four striking tri-colour schemes, enhancing its visual appeal. The available colour options include Caspian Blue/Pearl Metallic White, Lava Red Gloss / Pearl Metallic White, Phantom Black / Pearl Metallic White and Phantom Black / Storm Grey. The fresh paint options give the Speed T4 a premium and sporty look.

2 Pricing and rivals Triumph has reduced the price of the Speed T4, making it more accessible to riders. The motorcycle now costs ₹1.99 lakh (ex-showroom). This positions the Speed T4 as a strong competitor against other bikes in the segment such as the Royal Enfield Classic 350, Jawa 42 FJ 350 and Honda CB350RS.

3 Design The Speed T4 retains much of the design language from the Speed 400 but incorporates a few distinct changes. It features a standard rear-view mirror placement instead of bar-end mirrors and blacked-out front forks instead of the golden-colored forks seen on the Speed 400. The overall aesthetic remains true to the retro-modern roadster appeal.

5 Features The Speed T4 comes equipped with several modern features to enhance rider convenience and safety. These include all-LED lighting, 17-inch alloy wheels and an analogue speedometer with integrated multi-function LCD screen. The suspension of the motorcycle comes in the form of blacked-out 43 mm telescopic forks at the front and a mono-shock suspension at the rear. The front brake discs measure 300 mm and 230 mm rear disc brakes with dual-channel ABS.

